Google announces partnership with One Medical to open COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic to accelerate process





Mountain View, CA (KGO)-Distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine continues to struggle for California, with tech giant Google joining in.

Google has provided $ 150 million for vaccine education and fair access and has partnered with healthcare providers to open vaccination clinics.

Vaccine Tracker: The status of CA when a coronavirus vaccine is available is as follows:

Dr. Calende Salvo MD, Google’s Chief Health Officer, said:

Dr. Desalvo says Google Maps will soon provide access for people to find nearby vaccination sites.

“We support the World Health Organization. In the United States, we support the CDC Foundation and local community organizations because it’s a place of trust at the forefront of the neighborhood,” said Dr. De Salvo. ..

Today, the tech giant has also promised $ 150 million for vaccine education and fair access. As part of their overall plan, they also have a vaccination clinic.

“We provide space, basically facilities. One medical institution works with public health to provide vaccinations,” explained Dr. De Salvo.

Dr. Andrew Diamond, Chief Medical Officer at OneMedical, said he has been in talks with Google since October to make the vaccination site a reality.

The annual membership fee for One Medical is $ 199.

Dr. Diamond says he is vaccinated by the county.

Luz Pena: “This is like a loophole. If I get a 30-day trial, is it possible to get the COVID-19 vaccine through One Medical?”

Dr. Diamond: “Of course. That’s all the point. Our goal is to get vaccinated as soon as possible and as many people as possible.”

Dr. Diamond says the reason for membership is to remind people to take their second dose and to have access to virtual care 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Under this partnership with Google, One Medical offers a free trial membership.

“If you’re not yet a single medical member, you can become a free member at one medical institution that lasts 60 days. This is long enough to get vaccinated. The idea is free reservations. It means that you can get reservations based on the situation. A term based on the amount of vaccine. “

Dr. DeSalvo says he can work with other healthcare providers in the future.

“We have facilities in more than 30 states across the United States, and local public health authorities consider them useful, so we can make them available,” said Dr. De Salvo. Told.

For now, Google starts with a Bay Area vaccination clinic.

As for the timeline on when they will open these sites, “we are ready and ready to do that in the coming weeks,” said Dr. De Salvo.

