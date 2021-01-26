Resident Evil Showcase: Celebrating RE’s 25th Anniversary





Oscar Torres January 25, 2021

In the “Resident Evil” series, which will celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2021, it’s no wonder that there are several new games to celebrate the series. The Resident Evil showcase went back and forth between the stream announcing the game later this year and the next RE movie update.

The first major announcement was another trailer for the next sequel to the series “Resident Evil Village,” which introduced the appearance of the game and details of the villains and stories as well as the world.

After the trailer, RE: Village producer Pete Fabiano announced that the game will be available on May 7th on next-generation consoles and current-generation platforms. The game also offers a free upgrade to the digital PS5 version and Xbox Smart Delivery.

Fabiano also states that the digital deluxe version will include in-game items that bring back “RE: Resident Evil”. The collector’s edition includes all of Chris Redfield’s statues, steel bookshelves, posters, and digital deluxe editions.

After announcing the release date, Fabino demonstrated the first-look gameplay of “RE: Village” captured on the PlayStation 5.

The game is played in the first person, just like RE7, and inherits a similar mechanism.

The visuals of the game are gorgeous and the furniture, interior design and particle effects all look very realistic. The character model also looks great and doesn’t look real and creepy.

Combat is similar to the previous game, but guarding the attack has new features that allow the player to push a button to push the enemy away, leaving room for them to escape or attack.

Item management in this game is the same as in “Resident Evil 4”, where players can organize items and Ethan is perfect for carrying items along the way.

The RE4 merchant has also returned and is now known as “Duke”. He is in the game’s shop where players can buy, upgrade, or sell items in exchange for coins.

The destructive of this game, you can find some items to use like gunpowder and healing herbs.

Side quests and puzzles are included in RE8, and there are plenty around the castle to take the game further.

An exclusive PS5 demo of the game will be available on January 21st. Instead of controlling Ethan, they control a character called a “maiden.” There are no battles or blocks in this demo.

Another demo will be available on all platforms this spring.

Tsuyoshi Kanda, the producer of RE8, announced his expectations for the 25th anniversary of “Resident Evil” in commemoration of the release in Japan on March 22, 1996.

Kanda has previewed a new game titled “RE: VERSE”. This is a battle royale style game where players can control the characters of the remake game in free multiplayer battles.

The game is free for anyone who purchases Resident Evil Village, and news will increase in the coming months.

The final announcement from Capcom is a crossover of in-game costumes and items with “Division 2” that appears in the game, including details of the 3D CGI “Resident Evil” movie “Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness”. I am.

The movie will only be released on Netflix worldwide, but no release date has been announced.

Capcom wanted to celebrate Resident Evil’s anniversary so much that fans of the series seem to be enjoying a lot in the coming months.

Click here to learn more about RE: Village and later visit Twitter for more information.

