How do I get in touch with Google about my data science position? | Rome Olac January 2021

Recently, a recruiter from a big tech company contacted me. Why is it never before?

In this article, I’ll share my theory as to why recruiters contacted me about their senior data science positions. You can use my theory (and take it further) to increase your chances of being contacted by Big Tech.

Many software developers dream of working for a big tech company. How do you know? I was one of them.

Recently, a recruiter from a big tech company contacted me. My first idea was that emails had to be fake. But it was well written and there were no misspellings (which is unusual for spam).

When I googled the hiring manager, I found that the person who contacted me was really the hiring manager for a big tech company.

Then I wondered: why didn’t they contact me now and before?

In 2013, after graduating from college, my dream was to work for a big tech company.

why? Because they hire the best and the best. It’s really hard to get in. It seems like a big challenge.

So I did it like many young college students. I refined my resume, tweaked my LinkedIn profile, and applied for a Big Tech position.

But I’ve only heard of Crickets so far.

You might think I didn’t have any references or experience, but that’s not true. I have a popular open source data science project and have published research treatises and excellent GPAs.

So what has changed since before?

At first, I didn’t intend to apply, so I didn’t intend to call the recruiter. why?

Well, Big Tech companies usually require you to relocate. The unwritten requirement is also that you have to make both extra efforts that are unacceptable at the stage of my current life. The time I spend with my friends and family is more important to me.

Then I told myself, I worked hard to get an interview in the past. It’s my fault to answer the phone. Ask to learn what they have to say, and more importantly, why they decided to contact me.

I thought the recruiter would say: One of our engineers came across your article about LSTMs and said we need to chat with this guy. But, as we learned later, it wasn’t.

My answer is why did you decide to contact me? The question surprised me: we found you on LinkedIn.

I haven’t touched my LinkedIn profile for nearly two years. Well, wait a minute.I changed my profile picture a while ago but it didn’t work

But something has changed as we started getting a lot of interesting jobs on LinkedIn.

I had to change something, what is it? This made me think.

After thinking for a while, I came up with this theory. It needs to be emphasized, this is just a theory. I haven’t really proved it. But when you think about it, it makes a lot of sense.

By blogging regularly on Medium, I started receiving a lot of Connect requests on LinkedIn. There was a link to the LinkedIn profile in the Medium profile description.

Over time, my LinkedIn profile has grown and I’ve found the potential to use it to distribute articles. By posting articles on a regular basis, my colleagues were intrigued. What are the Romans doing in these articles? This further increased my engagement with my profile and content.

By promoting myself on LinkedIn, users started interacting with my content and profile. This pushed LinkedIn’s ranking algorithm to a higher rank. So when the recruiter searched for senior data scientists, I was at the top (or near the top) of the list.

please think about it.

Which data scientist is the best in terms of LinkedIn’s ranking algorithm?

The one that gets the most profile views and his / her content gets the most interactions. LinkedIn’s ranking algorithms know nothing about data science or programming. We only know about the interaction between content engagement and profiles.

The key is to self-promote yourself on LinkedIn (or any other job-oriented online service) so that your ranking algorithm ranks high. Just tweaking your LinkedIn profile as I’ve done for a long time doesn’t help.

