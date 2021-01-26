“Change the game” Launch of BP monitoring system 24 hours a day, 7 days a week-Med-Tech Innovation





Aktiiahas has announced the launch of a 24-hour, 24/7 automatic blood pressure monitoring system in the UK that collects data during the day and during sleep.

This medical innovation gives people and their physicians insight into blood pressure patterns that can help diagnose and manage hypertension. Aktiia is CE marked as a Class IIa medical device.

Millions of people around the world are at risk of serious complications and death from untreated or uncontrolled hypertension. The average person with high blood pressure measures blood pressure only once a week due to the inconvenience and discomfort associated with traditional cuffs.

Aktiia measures blood pressure over hours, days and weeks without the wearer’s effort. The data is visualized in a free companion application and can also be shared with doctors and family members to detect changes in blood pressure.

Core technology was first developed at the Swiss Center for Electronics and Microtechnology (CSEM). Aktiia was founded in 2018 by Dr. Mattia Bertschi and Dr. Josep Sola, CTO, Dr. Includes the world’s leading science and technology experts in optical blood pressure monitoring, including. Josep Sola, a pioneer in caffles blood pressure monitoring and editor of the Caffres Blood Pressure Monitoring Handbook-Aktiia, has been validated in multiple clinical studies involving different wearer populations in multiple positions.

Dr. Neil Paulter, a professor of preventive cardiovascular medicine at Imperial College London, said: Hypertension is the leading cause of cardiovascular disease and premature death worldwide.

Accurate blood pressure measurement, especially 24-hour, 24/7 blood pressure monitoring, is increasingly recognized as important for improving the diagnosis and management of hypertension and thereby improving patient outcomes. Tracking blood pressure over an extended period of time without warning the patient represents a potential game changer in the diagnosis and monitoring of hypertension.

The Aktiias Optical Blood Pressure Monitoring (OBPM) algorithm utilizes an optical sensor worn on the wrist to analyze blood pressure values ​​by analyzing the photoplethysmograph (PPG) signal generated by changes in the diameter of the arteries that occur at each heartbeat. Offers. This optical measurement is done automatically.

Mike Kisch, CEO of Aktiia, said: Because cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide, people need to better understand the impact of lifestyle choices, doctors have a better understanding of blood pressure patterns, and those who suffer from high blood pressure. How to diagnose and treat blood pressure. After 15 years of development and 1 million blood pressure measurements, Aktiia decrypted the code and brought to market the world’s first automated 24-hour, 24/7 blood pressure monitoring system.

