Callaway’s Supersoft gets a new cover and joins SuperSoft Max to provide just what the average golfer needs.Golf equipment: clubs, balls, bags





What you need to know: Callaways two versions of a two-piece, low-compression ball aimed at extending the distance of the average golfer. The popular Supersoft features a new cover blend borrowed from the premium ERCSoft to improve greenside performance. The new oversized Supersoft Max, which is about 4% larger in diameter, is intended to allow people with slower swing speeds and more miss-hits to fire higher shots from their bags.

Price: $ 23 a dozen for both Supersoft (6 colors) and Supersoft Max (2 colors). February 4th at a retail store.

Deep Dive: One of the comprehensive reasons why there are so many golf balls on the market (and currently there are about 1,300 different entries on the match list) is that golf ball designers need different golfers. You don’t need a genius to understand what you believe to be. It’s speed, trajectory, control, spin and feel. The new Callaway Supersoft and Supersoft Max Golf Balls offer a simpler approach: distance, higher launch, and softer feel.

That’s when you give them a ball that emphasizes all the performance attributes they need to play a game they can play, not a game they can’t play.

Alan Hocknell, Senior Vice President of Research and Development at Callaways, said these players are very easy to play, these are primarily full-shot based games, high flights are desired, and even around the green. , States that higher carry is prioritized. ..

The big key to both Supersoft and SupersoftMax is low compression, Hocknell said. A softer ball will make it easier for players with average to below average swing speeds to fire higher, and lower compression is actually a more forgiving design due to its lower spin.

He said he wanted low spin characteristics with good distance to drivers and irons. However, low spin is also ideal for straightness, as it also reduces side spin. Low compression is also great for speed. For most of the collision speeds of amateur golfers, low compression golf balls actually give them faster ball speeds.

Supersoft and Supersoft Max provide varying degrees of help based on their structure. Supersoft adds playability and spin elements to shots around the green by adopting a new cover formulation. Its cover material is very similar to the recently launched (and much more expensive) ERC Soft cover material. This is a blend of ionomers containing the impact modifier Paraloid. Developed by Dow Chemical, it is designed to slightly improve short shot spin while enhancing the high launch, low spin distance formula.

As the name implies, Supersoft Max increases the game support index most needed by slower swings. Built in an oversized shape, its diameter is 1.73 inches compared to a standard ball of 1.68 inches. The larger the size, the higher the center of gravity of the ball. The higher the CG, the easier it is for the ball to come into contact with the club’s CG (especially irons), making it easier for the average golfer to shoot the ball higher. , For example) under the CG of the ball. Supersoft Max does not have the same hybrid ionomer cover as Supersoft, but benefits from low compression to extend distance with high launch and low spin.

Supersoft (available in white, yellow, green, orange, pink, and red) and Supersoft Max (available in white and yellow) will be available in stores on February 4th ($ 23 per dozen).

