AM-Austria and EIT Manufacturing East work together to drive innovation in Europe





The European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) Manufacturing Colocation Center East, based in Vienna, Austria, and the Austrian Additive Manufacturing Technology Platform (AM-Austria) have signed a cooperation agreement to jointly promote innovation in Europe.

EIT manufacturing is an integral part of European Europe, an EU framework program for research and innovation, supporting the development of dynamic European-wide partnerships between major companies, research institutes and universities. I will.

EIT brings together nearly 60 organizations including Volkswagen, Volvo, Technische Universität Darmstadt, French Alternative Energy and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), RISE, Siemens, Slovak University of Technology in Bratislava, Phillips, Procter & Gamble, Whirlpool Europe. I am. Fraunhofer, INESCTEC and LMS Manufacturing Systems and Automation Laboratories.

The partnership with AM-Austria will enable future efforts to address global challenges and strengthen the production industry through collaboration and initiatives. In the future, AM-Austria will complement EIT Manufacturing’s extensive network with the Austrian laminated molding industry.

Hannes Hunschofsky, Managing Director of EIT Manufacturing East, commented: “EIT Manufacturing aims to build dynamic partnerships to better achieve its vision and mission along the triangle of innovation, business creation and educational knowledge. In collaboration with AM-Austria, 3D Printing expertise strengthens and strengthens our extensive network to serve the Austrian ecosystem as well as other countries in the eastern CLC region, creating a joint synergy. “

AM Austria is a non-profit organization founded in 2018 to promote and support the Austrian AM industry. The technology platform has more than 70 members from industry, research and trade, pursuing the goal of developing Austria into an innovative pioneer in the field of laminated modeling. Members include 3YOURMIND, CADS Additive, EOS, Fraunhofer Austria, RHP Technology, voestalpine, and other members of the AM supply chain.

“The cooperation agreement represents an even more important step in the internationalization of the technology platform AM-Austria,” said Dr. Johannes Homa, President of AM-Austria. “With EIT manufacturing, we now have strong and competent partners on our side. They and we not only share our values, but also pursue a common agenda. ”

www.am-austria.com

www.eitmanufacturing.eu

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos