FAU-G game officially released in India. Now available for download on the Google Play Store-TechnologyNews, Firstpost





tech2 News Staff January 26, 2021 13:51:52 IS

The long-awaited The Fearless and United Guards (FAU-G) game has finally debuted in India today. Developer nCoreGames has announced that all Android users in India are now able to download the game. In the Play Store, the size of the game is 460MB. The developers had previously announced that in just 24 hours, about 1.04 million people had pre-registered for the game. The game has not yet been released for iOS users, but will be released shortly.

Fight for your country. Keep our flag. The action game FAU-G takes you to the forefront and beyond! Start your mission today. Jai Hind!

Download now: https: //t.co/4TXd1F7g7J #HappyRepublicDay #FAUG #atmanirbharbharat @vishalgondal @akshaykumar @dayanidhimg haBharatKeVeer pic.twitter.com/8HA6ZilIsg

nCORE Games (@nCore_games) January 26, 2021

To play FAU-G, go to this link[インストール]Just tap the button. For now, the game only has a “Campaign-Tales of Galwan Valley” mode. Eventually, four modes will be added, including “Team Death Match” and “Free for all-Every man for self”.

At the time of writing the story, FAU-G had been downloaded more than 10 times on the Play Store. The game has a rating of 16 or higher and will display a “violent violence” warning. Mobile games also include in-app purchases ranging from Rs 19 to Rs 2,999.

The game begins with a narration of the story of a soldier attacked by an enemy near the Galwan Valley on June 14, 2020.

Weapons in the game include weapons such as Club Aakrosh, Club Pratikar, Ax Tandav, Pipe Agni, and Pipe Devarth. Game characters include FAU-G Commander Dhillion, FAU-G Lieutenant Vijay Singh, and FAU-G Commander Ghost.

According to a recent interview with Ncore Games founder and chairman Vishal Gondal and IGN India, FAU-G will also introduce “a story mode that allows single player and co-op.” In particular, this mode will not be released today. According to Gondal, “We don’t release on day zero in all of these modes. We want to stabilize the game and avoid potential issues such as latency. Story mode will be the first mode. Then, in the middle, we will release more features and updates in a period of 6-8 months.

Just minutes after the game became available on the Play Store, people are already beginning to share their first impressions and reviews of the game. While some users appreciate the game and its unique roots, some users report gameplay issues. However, none of the issues reported so far can be fixed by the OTA update.

Gameplay: Gameplay is buggy in many ways. The control doesn’t seem to end. It’s a very basic control and doesn’t have the crouching and prone options found in most modern games. This is unforgivable.

Natsu Dragneel (@dragonslayerIg) January 26, 2021

Click here for #FAUG !! I was really impressed with the graphics! It deserves all the hype. The most important is Hindi !! Currently, only story mode is available. Battle royale and TDM will be added in a future update. This is my gameplay !! pic.twitter.com/7qQsJcTh3q

RaghaV (@_ Its_Me_RV_) January 26, 2021

You need to add the ability to crouch and make your bot more aggressive.First impression

Unkit (@_grim_guy) January 26, 2021

Share your game reviews right away.







