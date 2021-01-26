FAU-G Made in India Game App Now Available: How to Download on Android





FAU-G, also known as Fearless and United Guards, is now available for download on Google Play. This game was developed by nCore Games and is said to be an Indian replacement for the popular PUBG Mobile. nCore announced the new game in September, with the first release scheduled for November. However, it was delayed and is now available for download on Republic Day. Pre-registration for the game has been in place since December 2020 and exceeded 4 million just a few days ago. Vishal Gondal, the founder of nCoreGames, reportedly confirmed Battle Royale mode and PvP. [player versus player] The mode will be labeled as coming soon.

The new FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards) games are now available for free download on Google Play. Users access the Google Play store on their Android smartphones[インストール]You can download FAU-G by clicking the button. According to the developer, the game is compatible with mobile phones running Android 8 or later. In-game purchases may be made to level up. As mentioned earlier, the developer of this game is a Bangalore-based company called nCore Games. The game maker does not provide information about when or when this game will be available to iOS users.

Actor Akshay Kumar announced the FAU-G last September, supporting the Atmanilbar movement launched by Prime Minister Modi, saying that the game will allow players to learn about soldier sacrifices. Kumar also announced that 20% of the revenue generated by the FAU-G game will be donated to the Bharat KeVeer Trust.

In an interview, Gondal confirmed that FAU-G will initially be offered as single player and co-op to prevent potential launch date issues. Battle Royale Mode and PvP [player versus player] The mode will be labeled as coming soon. nCore initially plans to launch FAU-G in story mode, and will eventually add weapons and modes for future updates. Co-founder and COO Ganesh Hande has also reportedly confirmed that ads will appear on FAU-G, but they will be carefully integrated.

FAU-G arrived shortly after the government introduced China’s app ban and blocked the domestically popular PUBG mobile gaming app, which attracted much attention when it was announced in September.

What is the most exciting technology announcement in 2021? We talked about this in our weekly technology podcast, Orbital. To subscribe to this podcast, simply subscribe from Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download episodes, or press the play button below.

