Google is playing a bully in a fight over new media code





The proposal is an important recommendation from last year’s Australian Competition and Consumer Commission survey, where big tech companies abused their dominant position and stole revenue from media companies reporting on issues essential to democracy. I found out that there is.

The two companies have stepped up their rhetoric with a bill scheduled for discussion in Congress next month. Melanie Silva, head of Google Australia, even raised on Friday the possibility that a $ 1.8 trillion company would prevent all Australians from using its ubiquitous search engine.

Google earns only about $ 4.3 billion from search engine advertising in Australia, but is struggling because it fears Australia will set a precedent for similar legislation currently under consideration in other larger markets.

Google may be bluffing, but Google and Facebook have threatened to block Australian news sites, hindering negotiations. Google has admitted that it has already blocked Australian news websites, including Herald, as an experiment.

The threat should not distract from the underlying problem that tech companies are responsible for paying a fair price for the use of media content generated by others.

Google and Facebook argue that the price they pay for news should be balanced with the services they offer media companies by introducing millions of people to their products.

Loading

If so, you need to be involved in the legislative process and ensure that the rules for arbitrating disputes are fair and practical, rather than intimidating.

Google may have thought it wise to play a hard ball, but if there’s one thing Australians don’t like, it’s a bully. This threat makes narrow economic disputes between large companies a problem for all Australians who use Google for about 95% of their Internet searches.

Treasury Secretary Josh Frydenberg correctly said that Google had put itself at a disadvantage due to the threat. Big Tech relies on the support of tens of millions of users for all its wealth. If Google leaves Australia, Australians will be happy to move their online search to rivals such as Yahoo, Bing and DuckDuckGo.

As their power and influence grow, Google and Facebook find that they are being called upon to act more carefully and responsibly for the democracy that allowed them to prosper. I will. They should not be on top of elected governments.

Notes from the editor

Herald’s editor, Lisa Davis, writes a weekly newsletter exclusively for subscribers. Sign up here to stream to your inbox.

Since Herald was first published in 1831, the editorial team has always believed that it is important to put the public interest first and to express a thoughtful view on the issue of the day for the reader. It was. Elsewhere, we strive to cover diverse views without approving any of them.

Most common in technology

Loading

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos