Four Bay Area National Laboratories co-sponsoring innovation exploration events showing how partnerships can help US industry





Newswise — LIVERMORE–Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), Sandia National Laboratories, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory become industry leaders as part of the Bay Area Lab Innovation Networking Center (LINC). Technologies, tools, and functions within one of the country’s leading science and technology research institutes.

Through this LINC event, set at noon (Pacific Time) on Thursday, January 28, industry participants will interact directly with technology transfer personnel from all four institutions.

LINC, in collaboration with FedTech, the national leader in the commercialization of federal research and development, acts as a “front door” and is streamlined to four Department of Energy (DOE) National Laboratories in the San Francisco Bay Area. Provides access.

It aims to connect businesses, start-ups and investors with DOE’s world-class research efforts and unique facilities to grow the private industry through the application of the latest cutting-edge technology.

SLAC National Accelerator, Lawrence Berkeley, Sandia, and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories are part of the DOE 17 Lab Complex and have an annual R & D portfolio of approximately $ 12 billion.

The two-hour event, entitled “Opening the Door to Innovation,” will feature a keynote speech by Marcos Gonzales Harsha, Chief Deputy Director of the DOE’s Department of Technology Transition.

Representatives from each lab will present a “reverse pitch” with a specific path to access a particular technology or facility. There is also a moderated Q & A panel with direct access to technology transfer experts, and detailed fireside chat-style discussions with Joe Pratt, CEO of Golden Gate Zero Emission Marine, provide unique insights from a business perspective. I will. ..

Richard Rankin, director of LLNL’s Innovation and Partnership Office (IPO), continues to benefit industry partners by giving an overview of the institute, explaining how its successful technology transfer program works. I will.

“LLNL is called the business-friendly technology giant. Companies can benefit from partnering with LLNL by gaining access to world-class science and technology talent, research facilities and cutting-edge technology. You can get. Labs are looking for partnerships with the industry because they want to work with the best that the world has to offer. We learn things from these collaborations and companies commercialize the technology created. It can be, which is a mutually beneficial situation, “Rankin said.

The technologies and equipment highlighted at this event will focus on quantum science and clean technology. Although the event is primarily aimed at start-ups and small businesses, it welcomes everyone and benefits from the speaker lineup.

“We work with hundreds of startups and know how valuable their time is. Work with the LINC team to provide value every minute and lead to long-term growth opportunities. We designed a possible event, “said Jake Kramer, managing partner of FedTech.

Click here to register for the “Open the Door to Innovation” virtual event.

For more information on the Bayarealab Innovation Networking Center (LINC), please visit bayarealabs.org.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos