UTSA hosts virtual innovations between the Faculty of Data Science and the National Security Collaboration Center Today’s UTSA | UTSA





January 25, 2021 — UTSA today commemorates the milestone of the $ 90 million Data Science and National Security Collaboration Center, the first new building in the series planned as part of the expansion of the downtown campus. Did.

The 167,000-square-foot, six-story building on 506 Drorosa Street is located along San Pedro Creek, east of IH-35, fixing UTSA to San Antonio’s thriving high-tech corridor and the San Pedro Creek area. This project advances the university’s vision of being nationally recognized as a research-intensive institution and strengthens San Antonio’s national position as a US cyber city.

“UTSA has been a pioneer in cybersecurity for over 20 years and now offers best-in-class programs in data science, cybermanufacturing, cloud computing and artificial intelligence,” said Taylor Amy, president of UTSA. “This new interdisciplinary building is deeply linked to San Antonio’s financial well-being and will house the first data science school in Texas, which will put UTSA ready for future high-tech work. You can prepare your students and grow their economy. Government, industry, and academic partners working on the grand security challenges of society.

The SDS will include approximately 86,000 square feet of classrooms, laboratories and research space for 6,500 data science students enrolled in classes by 2022. With over 70 faculty members from UTSA in cybersecurity, cloud computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence, we enable more frequent collaboration with government, industry, and community partners in the heart of San Antonio. The university’s Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Statistics and Data Science, Information Systems and Cybersecurity departments will be resident in the new facility in addition to the Open Cloud Institute.

The NSCC, which includes more than 81,000 square feet for innovation, laboratories, and research, will be co-located with the SDS. Currently operating on the main campus, the center is a hub for government, university and industry partners in cybersecurity.

The Cybersecurity Manufacturing Innovation Institute is located within the NSCC and is responsible for various forensic collaborations. Visualization and analysis; network security, cyber training, and workforce development. Big data analytics and privacy. Post-quantum encryption, cyber-physical systems and embedded security. Cloud security; attack and threat modeling and mitigation. Machine learning and artificial intelligence; platform, software, and hardware integrity.

Combining data science, cybersecurity and cybermanufacturing under one roof in San Antonio’s technology sector, UTSA establishes itself as an innovative leader in addressing national security challenges.

“No other place has built an ecosystem that combines the strengths of the community’s business with research expertise in data science, information management and cybersecurity like ours here in San Antonio,” says Eighmy. Says.

The construction of the SDS-NSCC building is funded by the University of Texas System Permanent University Fund for $ 75 million and San Antonio’s business leader, Graham Weston, for $ 15 million.

“The UTSA Data Science School will be at the heart of the impetus for new innovations over the coming decades. We can be a national leader in this area — one of the few schools really far from the pack. It’s one, “said Weston. “This will change the face of UTSA. My prediction is that UTSA will be well known throughout the country and around the world in data science and cybersecurity.

Judge Nelson Wolff of Bexar County said: “San Antonio and Bexar County have the largest cybersecurity presence in the country outside of Washington. The community.”

The UT Systems Board approved the design and development of the SDS-NSCC building last November. Whiting Turner | Jacobs | Overland designs and builds the building. In December, Whiting-Turner began removing parking lots for accommodations purchased by UTSA from the city of San Antonio. Construction is expected to be completed by July 2022.

The new building will be accessible and attractive to the community. The center houses a large, versatile public event space for students and tenants, as well as a café on the ground floor.

“The expansion of the footprint of UTSA’s downtown campus is beneficial to San Antonio in many ways,” said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “From the liveliness and vibrancy of a 24/7 recreation and business place to having some of the most profound emerging economies concentrated in the heart of our city, the National Security Cooperation Center and Data Science Schools will give you a kind of charm. Talents and employers who want to grow in San Antonio. “

Over the next few years, UTSA plans to further expand its downtown campus footprint. A 250,000-square-foot innovation, entrepreneurial, and career building will be built on the grounds of the demolished Bexar County Prison, just west of the SDS-NSCC Building. The expansion of this business college is expected to be completed in 2025.

A plan for the university’s third Dolorosa Street property is under development.

