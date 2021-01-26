Xiaomi is developing a phone with both slides and rolls





Xiaomi seems to be developing a phone with both slides and rolls. This is shown in the new design patents that the company has filed with the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization) and the USPTO (US Patent and Trademark Office). The images provided in the article were created by Saran Sheth based on the information provided by the patent.

The new Xiaomi design patent shows a phone that does both slides and rolls

This design patent was published on October 29, last year, but is currently only in circulation. Shows a phone with a large retractable slide display. This display covers the entire front of the phone and extends from the bottom to the back of the device.

The display also covers most of the back of the phone, as you can see in the image. It uses a roller mechanism inside, which makes it a pretty interesting smartphone that can both slide and roll.

The flexible display can slide 2 cm down from the front. Slide down a little to make the front camera setup available. This is very interesting. At the same time, the bottom of the device is lengthened to make room for the flexible display.

The entire display moves on the slider rails

The entire display moves on slider rails that are mounted in the lower half of the housing. Also interesting is that this slide display can be operated in multiple ways.

You can move the display by tapping the screen. You can also do this using voice commands. This is explained in the attachment to this patent.

The phone also includes a distance sensor and a dot projector. The screen itself is fixed in place by two electromagnets. Well, the design of this smartphone is very futuristic, and it is not yet known if it will become a reality.

Xiaomi tends to patent quite a few designs, which is one of the weirdest things I’ve ever seen. The company has no objection to trying new things like the Mi MIX series. So who knows, something like this may actually become a reality at some point.

