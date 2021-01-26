India’s colorful heritage comes to life on Republic Day Google Doodle: The Tribune India





January 26, New Delhi

India’s vibrant colors, art, architecture, culture and tailoring heritage have been scribbled by internet search giant Google to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of Republic Day.

The artwork shows beautiful old buildings on a bright saffron background and people in shades of green on the front. In the center, the blue company name letters are in favor of tricolor.

The letters “G” and “O” stand to the left of the mahout with the mahout, while the last three letters of “Google” are located to the right of it. The majestic pachydermata itself stands for the second “O” in the name of Technology Bellweather.

In a memo released in August, the company said, “Today’s graffiti drawn by Mumbai-based guest artist Onkar Fondekar was enacted 72 years ago by the Constitution of India, and the country completely transitioned to a governing republic. I praise the day I did it. ” ..

Celebrating the Republic of India Day, it said that today’s graffiti artwork reflects a vibrant cultural range that brings colorful countries to life.

Graffiti depicts people from different religious and cultural backgrounds, emphasizing India’s diversity. It also represents a variety of professions, such as cricketers wielding willows, peasants, teachers, folk musicians, drum players, filmmakers, and dancers. Besides, musicians and young students.

“Instruments such as drag (double-headed drums) and sitars (long-necked stringed instruments) in graffiti artwork, which have their origins dating back hundreds of years, are just one example of India. A rich heritage,” Google said. The memo said.

Republic Day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution by India, which came into effect on January 26, 1950. Google has a tradition of creating iconic graffiti to showcase important and historical events, and has portrayed this opportunity several times over the past few years.

“From its unique architectural style to the Bollywood film industry, India’s cultural influence is felt all over the world and there are many celebrations today. India’s Happy Republic Day!”, He said.

Artwork artist Fondekar said he was obsessed with participating in this art project with Google, saying that viewing the artwork online would reach the masses with a message of unity in diversity. I was hoping for it.

“I was inspired by the Indian people: culture, tradition, history and architecture,” he said in a statement. PTI

