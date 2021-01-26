Daqo New Energy updates 2020 guidance with preliminary estimates of subsidiary revenue and net income





Shanghai, January 26, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) (“Daqo New Energy”, “Company” or “we”), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the world In the PV industry, subsidiary Xinjiang Daqo New Energy (“Xinjiang Daqo”) provided the Shanghai Stock Exchange with estimates of 2020 revenue and net income on demand during the initial public offering application process for Xinjiang Daqo. (“IPO” on the Sci-Tech Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange).

Under PRC GAAP, Xinjiang Daqo will have revenues in the range of RMB4.5 to 4.7 billion in 2020 and net income attributable to shareholders of RMB950 to RMB1.05 billion in 2020. It is estimated to be in the range of. The financial forecast is based on the audited consolidated performance of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region for the nine months ending September 30, 2020 and the estimated consolidated performance of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in the fourth quarter of 2020 in accordance with Chinese accounting standards. It was.

Daqo New Energy currently has a favorable ownership of 95.6% of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and most of our revenue and net income are provided by Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The financial forecasts contained in this press release are prepared in RMB only for Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in accordance with PRC GAAP and are subject to change upon completion of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region’s internal closing and reporting process. .. US GAAP for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The financial forecasts contained in this press release are based solely on information currently available to Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region management. Its actual results can differ materially from these preliminary estimates. As a result, investors should be careful when relying on this information and should not draw inferences from this information regarding unprovided financial or operational data. These provisional earnings and net income estimates should not be considered as a substitute for the complete financial statements of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region prepared in accordance with PRC GAAP. Moreover, these tentative estimates do not necessarily indicate the results achieved by the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in the future.

In addition, we will take this opportunity to update the outlook for 2020 as follows. We expect production in the fourth quarter of 2020 and full year 2020 to be in the range of 20,500 to 21,000 MT and 76,700 to 77,200 MT, respectively. Sales in the fourth quarter of 2020 and full year 2020 are expected to be in the range of 23,000-23,200 MT and 74,700-74,900 MT, respectively.

About Daqo New Energy Corp

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) (“Daqo” or “Company”) is a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global photovoltaic industry. Founded in 2007, the company is one of the world’s lowest cost producers of high-purity polysilicon. Daqo’s highly efficient and technologically advanced manufacturing facility in China currently has an annual polysilicon production capacity of 70,000 metric tons of nameplate.

For more information, please visit http://www.dqsolar.com.

Source Daqo New Energy Corp.

