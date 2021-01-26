Meet Benjamin Liebald, CTO of Branch Internationals





Benjamin Liebald, CTO of Branch International, a Silicon Valley-based fintech start-up, is currently working to provide financial services to the first generation of mobile.

Over the years, his interest in technology has evolved. In college, Benjamin was working on robot systems with a focus on machine learning. He studied ML and eventually built a system on Google and a core personalized recommendation engine on YouTube.

But Benjamins, who won the Tech Emmy Award for developing a personalized recommendation engine for YouTube’s video discovery, wasn’t the technology of choice for his first career.

I was always curious and curious. I was interested in various things. I’m not always interested in computers from a young age, or tended to break things down and understand how they work. But he was a very curious kid and was interested in all the subjects, Benjamin told Your Story.

In fact, he initially wanted to be a journalist and enjoyed reading, writing and learning new languages. But then the computer happened.

Benjamins’ father from Cologne (Germany) bought a computer in 1991 at the age of 11. An avid gamer, he was immediately fascinated by both the machine and the games on it.

Curiosity about coding

At the age of 13, curiosity grew and Benjamin began to take an interest in programming.

The first programming language I worked on was the BASIC dialect. I got the program by mail order. He recalls that it was a floppy disk with a huge manual and I started learning how to program.

The idea that a computer could do what he wanted made him crazy. After that, Benjamin started developing various programming languages ​​such as C, C ++ and Pascal.

By the end of the 90’s, the Internet had become widespread and accessible to the masses. In the end, I got a modem and then my first DSL line. I downloaded a lot of manuals to my 56K modem Mac. These were reference books on programming. They were a time when modems had to be left on to retrieve 4MB files, he adds.

The funny thing is that Benjamin never studied computer science at school, but instead focused on science and math. He says the subject matter was interesting because mathematics gives the power to set clear rules and has many derivatives.

After graduating from high school, Benjamin took a year off to provide mandatory civil services and worked in kindergarten for a year.

It’s a very different environment and you probably have to perform various tasks that aren’t ready. These were children with physical and learning disabilities. My main job was to drive some kids, pick them up at home, take them to kindergarten and then get them home. I did everything from building fences to injecting concrete to cooking for 50 kids, he recalls.

Find love for machine learning

In 2001, he enrolled in the German International University of Berman (now the University of Jacops) and enrolled in the Department of Engineering in Computer Science. This course shortened the four-year bachelor’s degree to three years. This meant a lot of intensive coursework. Here Benjamin started programming robots.

He also participated in the robot competition RoboCup and created soccer robots and rescue robots. The latter was simulated to find victims in places of natural disasters.

By building these robots, I became interested in AI, robotics, and machine learning. He says these areas have focused throughout my career on how to get machines to do what only humans do.

Benjamin enrolled at the University of Illinois in 2004 when his professor advised him to earn a PhD, but soon realized he didn’t want to do it.

However, he entered college as a research assistant and continued to develop ML models for computer security applications. Benjamin also worked on AI, NLP and bioinformatics and co-authored a paper published in AAAI2008.

Google world

After earning a master’s degree, in 2006 Benjamin wanted to do two things to return to Europe and gain experience in the industry. In August he joined Google’s Zurich office.

The Zurich office was small and very startup-like. Many expatriates worked in the office and it was like a bubble of its own. It was an international environment. It helped me grow and learn a lot, says Benjamin.

Over the next three years, he learned about practical software development, testing, and product shipping. He worked on data mining and ML application design and implementation on Google’s distributed system infrastructure.

Benjamin also worked on the back-end system for web search, Google’s ranking and spam detection. He led the engineering team to develop personalized and recommended features on Google’s videos, product search, and iGoogle.

YouTube recommendation system

In 2010, he returned to San Francisco to work on the recommendation system by joining YouTube, one of Google’s early acquisitions.

They had a basic prototype and more hacks. It was focused on launching the product, Benjamin says.

Benjamin, a YouTube discovery feature recommendation, homepage, music discovery, and personalization architect, co-founded a personalization effort on YouTube to create the first version of the core recommendation system.

He also worked on redesigning two major homepages, improving rankings and recommendations, and launched the YouTube mix, an algorithmically generated playlist of endless videos.

Also at CES 2014, Benjamin and his team won a Technology Emmy Award for YouTube’s “Development of a Personalized Recommendation Engine for Video Discovery.”

The biggest advantage of working on YouTube is that it’s a product that everyone has seen and used. And everyone has some opinions about it, which is a great argument, he says.

Startup trip

But by 2015, Benjamin felt he needed to switch and do something new or different.

I wanted to try another method, so I decided to launch it. Benjamin says I’ve joined forces with another former Google employee who was a product manager.

The idea was to focus on customer engagement products that focused on messaging. The duo launched Mensch Labs to build Rep, a cross-channel customer support platform.

Mensch was acquired by Silicon Valley-based company Stripe, while startups raised money from Accel Partners, First Round, SV Angels, Forerunner and others.

I had a paid customer base, but I don’t think it fits the product market. In retrospect, it was not possible to resolve the urgent customer needs of a sufficient number. The technology was great and the product worked, but it wasn’t ten times better than the other systems on the market, Benjamin said.

Fintech world

In 2018, Benjamin was attracted to FinTech and emerging markets and joined the branch as Head of Engineering. On the technical side, ML is often used for credit evaluation and underwriting. He says it felt right because I focused on ML throughout my career. Benjamin is currently the CTO of the company.

In his current role, he is responsible for strategic decisions, team management, and investment in various technical areas. I haven’t written a lot of code, but there are weekly hackathons that can get my hands dirty, says Benjamin.

With 30 employees, Branch’s technical team is agile and growing. While hiring engineers, the CTO looks for communication skills. He says,

This is an undervalued skill set in engineering. Effective and clear communication is important not only in the leadership role, but also in the early stages of a career. How well can you interact with others and resolve conflicts? Software engineering is a collaborative field that is rarely done on its own.

Technicians have one piece of advice: always follow your interests. Unless you really enjoy coding and dealing with computer science and software development issues, it will be difficult to have a long career in this area.

