Bitmovin Wins Emmy Award for Online Broadcast Innovation





San Francisco, January 26, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Bitmovin, a world leader in online streaming video technology, today announced that it has received the Technology & Engineering Emmy Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS). Through his submission, Bitmovin showed how the use of machine learning and optimization techniques contributed to the “development of large-scale processing-optimized compression techniques.”

Bitmovin Innovations Impact the Industry Since the invention of television broadcasting in the 1900s, the broadcasting industry has always sought innovative technologies that can improve the viewing experience for users. Over the years, with the introduction of over-the-top streaming services, standards have continued to rise as the industry continues to pack more visual quality into fixed spectrum and bandwidth allocation. Bitmovin continues to be a leader in the research and development of real-world perceptual quality metrics standards. Metrics are used to emulate the human perception system and leverage information to maximize the efficiency of video encoding parameters. Bitmovin customers such as the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and Hulu Japan are actively working to implement perceptual quality metrics using Bitmovin Encoder products and their title-specific encoding capabilities.

Another important area where Bitmovin has played an important role is the use of large-scale parallel encoding to improve encoding speed. Bitmovin’s DNA and its origins are the result of the founder’s contribution to the development of the ISO / IEC MPEG Dynamic Adaptive Streaming over HTTP (DASH) standard used by most streaming services around the world today. Therefore, Bitmovin Encoding products are created with segmented processing in mind. This allows for massive parallelism to maintain the highest quality on the market, minimize bitrates, and accelerate encoding speeds across all available cloud infrastructures. With this technology, media and entertainment companies such as the BBC, National Rugby League (NRL) Australia and Globo Brazil can reduce content encoding time from hours to minutes and reduce delivery costs by up to 50%.

“Bitmovin is very honored to receive an Emmy Award for its technological contributions to the booming areas of online video streaming,” said Stefan Lederer, CEO and co-founder of Bitmovin. Stated. “Since the founding of Bitmovin, our mission has been to help transform video consumption into online streaming using technology, especially the industry viewing with state-of-the-art encoding technology developed by the R & D team. It was to improve the experience. Optimize your workflow and deliver the highest quality streaming video to all your devices. “

“The Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards were the first Emmy Awards issued in 1949 and laid the foundation for all other Emmy Awards to come,” said Adam Sharp, CEO and President of NATAS. .. “We are very pleased to re-partner with NAB to celebrate these leading companies, where we can find the crossroads of innovation, technology and excitement in the future of television.”

About Bitmovin Bitmovin is a leading award-winning provider of video infrastructure for global digital media companies and service providers. The company has been at the forefront of industry innovation and all major developments in the digital video streaming industry. Bitmovin built the world’s first commercial adaptive streaming player and deployed the first software-defined encoding service to run on any cloud platform. Its cloud-native technology provides the most flexible and scalable media encoding, playback, and analytics solutions available for unmatched device reach, ease of integration, and world-class customer support. Bitmovin customers benefit from optimized operations, faster time to market, and the best possible viewer experience.

Bitmovin is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with domestic offices in Chicago, Denver and New York. Internationally in Vienna, Klagenfurt, London, Hong Kong and Sao Paulo. The company has more than 400 customers worldwide, including ClassPass, BBC, fuboTV, Hulu Japan, HBO Latin America and Discovery. Bitmovin has also received awards from the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) and the Streaming Media Europe Leaders’ Choice Awards.

About NATAS The Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards represent a significant improvement in existing methods, or are living individuals, companies, or science and technology for development and / or standardization related to engineering technology that is essentially highly innovative. Awarded to the organization. That they had a significant impact on television. A committee of talented engineers working on television reviews the industry’s technological developments and decides, if any, which one deserves the award.

