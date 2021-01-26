2021 Mazda CX-5 gets new gasoline engine and black special edition





Black is limited to 750 units Diesel engine infotainment system upgrade scheduled to return in April

The Mazda CX-5 series has a new special edition model and a powerful new gasoline engine in 2021. Limited-edition black models will get far more equipment than the SE-L trim they are based on and should soon be in the dealership. The CX-5 is a Mazda comparable to the Ford Kuga, Seat Ateca and Peugeot 3008, with sales starting at 27,230 units.

Already available on the Mazda6, the CX-5 can now be ordered with a 191bhp 2.5-liter petrol engine if you choose the top-spec GT Sport version. Here it is paired with an automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive. Cylinder deactivation is standard, but it’s still the CX-5 in its thirties, and it’s unlikely that fuel consumption will exceed 35mpg. It’s a bit faster than 163bhp 2.0 liter petrol, with a speed of 9.2 seconds at 0-62mph.

At the time of writing, the long-life 2.2-liter diesel was temporarily discontinued, making it the only CX-5 with all-wheel drive. Mazda is working to bring the engine into compliance with the latest RDE2 emission regulations, and diesel was said to resume sales in April. All-wheel drive was previously available on the more powerful of the two diesels.

The 2.0-liter petrol also gains cylinder deactivation in the manual version, emitting slightly less CO2 than before. A maximum of 42mpg is possible with a manual gearbox. The automatic version is 1,600 expensive and a bit inefficient, but 0.5 seconds faster from 0-62mph.

The infotainment system was also updated in 2021. Now 10.25 inches in size, the central screen is said to be faster and clearer than before, but more features are available in the included MyMazda smartphone app. From there, you can check if your car is locked, listen to navigation instructions pre-programmed, or book a service.

2021 Mazda CX-5 Black Edition

Mazda’s latest special edition is the CX-5 Black, which is limited to 750 British cars. Choose from Polymetal Gray Metallic or Mazda’s Gorgeous Soul Red Crystal Metallic Paint for free and mount on a 19-inch black alloy wheel. Inside, in addition to red stitching and leather and suede upholstery, there are heated front seats and electrical adjustments to the driver’s seat.

Black starts at 29,630. This is 2,400 more than the entry-level SE-L trim and 700 less than the sports trim. It is offered with a 163bhp gasoline engine.

Read the guide to the top 3 used medium-sized SUVs for 25,000 units.

