FreeWire Technologies Secures $ 50 Million in Series C Financing Round to Expand Ultrafast EV Charging Infrastructure





San Leandro, CA-(BUSINESSWIRE)-FreeWire Technologies, a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging and power solutions, today holds a $ 50 million Series C funding round led by Riverstone Holdings (Riverstone). Announced. From current shareholder bp ventures, Energy Innovation Capital, TRIREC, and Alumni Ventures Group. The investment by top energy private-equity fund Riverstone is the first private-equity investment in FreeWire, highlighting the importance of integrated battery charging technology to meet the rapidly growing demand for EV charging solutions.

With this new investment, FreeWire will be able to accelerate the international market expansion of its flagship product, Boost Charger, and expand its production capacity to meet unprecedented customer demand.

We are pleased to work with FreeWire Technologies. This investment underscores Riverstones’ support for innovation in responding to rising energy demand while managing climate change risk. Robert Tichio, Riverstone’s partner and managing director, said FreeWire is positioned for long-term growth with unique technology to address the megatrends in vehicle electrification.

The urgent need for more EV charging imposes greater demands on the local power grid. The FreeWires Boost Charger connects to your existing low voltage grid infrastructure while enabling high power DC fast charging from an integrated 160kWh lithium-ion battery. FreeWire technology enables ultra-fast charging when high power grid connections are not readily available or are too costly.

Boost Charger represents a gradual change in charging technology and is an essential solution for providing fast, scalable, cost-effective and widespread EV charging to the general public. Kevin Skillern, Managing Partner of Energy Innovation Capital, is pleased that Riverstone can work with other early investors in EIC and FreeWire to accelerate the rollout of this innovative charging technology.

The investment follows a recent agreement with bppulse, the UK’s largest charging network operator, and has become the exclusive operator of Boost Charger in the United Kingdom. FreeWire has installed over 200 integrated battery chargers in Fortune 100 companies, commercial customers, fleets, retailers and gas stations. The company plans to deploy more than 2,500 ultra-fast charging stations by 2025.

FreeWire promotes a wide range of sustainable electrification at the grid edge with the support of our great partners. Arcady Sosinov, CEO of FreeWire Technologies, is a sign of strong confidence in our technology and the position of the company, which predicts that investment from Riverstone will be the largest market opportunity in the last decade.

This round brings the total venture funding of the company six years ago to nearly $ 100 million. FreeWire is the world leader in battery-integrated EV charging. The $ 50 million Series C round will end at the same time as Robert Tichio’s appointment to the FreeWires Board of Directors.

FreeWire Technologies, Inc.about

FreeWire’s turnkey power solutions provide energy whenever and wherever you need for reliable electrification across the grid. FreeWire customers can work on new applications and deploy new business models without the complexity of upgrading traditional energy infrastructures with scalable clean power that moves to meet demand. For more information, please visit www.freewiretech.com.

About Riverstone Holdings LLC

Riverstone was David M. Leuschen and Pierre F in 2000. Lapeyre, Jr. Founded by a global energy and electricity focused private investment firm, it has raised over $ 41 billion in equity and equity capital. Riverstone has buyout and growth capital investments in the energy industry and is a leading franchise of low carbon investments. Over 15 years, companies have been pioneering investments in low-carbon platforms, including mobility, battery materials, solar, wind and renewable fuels, with $ 5.1 billion in this category from 2005 to 2020. Raised more than $ 1.6 billion across its low carbon strategy. alone. With offices in New York, Menlo Park, London, Houston and Mexico City, we have over 200 transactions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

About Energy Innovation Capital

Energy Innovation Capital is the premier capital provider for innovators servicing the energy industry. EIC provides early and growth funding for visionary entrepreneurs addressing global energy issues with innovative, market-leading solutions. The EIC team leverages industry expertise, networks, and collaborative approaches to help talented entrepreneurs push the boundaries of what they can and build great companies. For more information, please visit www.energyinnovationcapital.com.

