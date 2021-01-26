Global smart lock market (2021-2027)





Dublin, January 25, 2021 / PRNewswire /-The “Global Forecast of the Smart Lock Market by Type, Technology, Application, Region, and Company Analysis” report has been added to the ResearchAndMarkets.com offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global smart lock industry. According to the publisher, the smart lock market will reach US $ 4.4 billion by 2027.

Smart locks are next-generation technologies that are innovations in the fluid phase. As the construction of new era buildings increases, smart locks are designed to remotely open doors only to authorized personnel using mobile devices. The future market for smart locks looks more optimistic due to opportunities in housing, hospitality, enterprise, critical infrastructure and other areas. With improved security, security, and advanced features compared to traditional ones, the increased adoption of smartphones and other locking connectivity devices is expected to drive the smart lock market.

Securities awareness of smart locks predominates among high-income consumers in urban areas. Developed countries are prominent sellers because the people of the region are increasingly aware of the connected ecosystem in the global realm. It is estimated that the increasing number of new construction, refurbishment activities and securities involved around the world will open up huge market potential in the coming years.

The production of COVID-19 affected the global smart lock market, affecting supply chain distribution and losing profits to manufacturers. Leading companies in the industry are continually looking for an innovative cloud-based lock management solution, Machine Learning (ML), with an innovative lock / unlock mechanism via smartphones and tablets. In August 2020, Level Home introduced Level Touch, a sophisticated smart lock. Kwikset introduced the Halo Touch Wi-Fi smart lock in June 2020.

By type

Deadbolts Padlocks Lever handles everything else

By technology

Bluetooth Wi-Fi

By application

Residential Hospitality Enterprise Critical Infrastructure Other

By region

North America Europe Asia Pacific Other Regions

Main topics to cover:

1.First of all

2. Survey and methodology

3. Executive summary

4. Market Dynamics 4.1 Growth Driver 4.2 Challenges

5. Global smart lock market

6. Market Share-Global Smart Lock Market 6.1 By Type 6.2 By Technology 6.3 By Application 6.4 By Region

7. Type-Global Smart Lock Market 7.1 Dead Bolt 7.2 Lever Handle 7.3 Padlock 7.4 Other

8. Technology-Global Smart Lock Market 8.1 Wi-Fi 8.2 Bluetooth

9. Applications-Global smart lock market 9.1 Residential 9.2 Hospitality 9.3 Enterprise 9.4 Critical infrastructure 9.5 Other

10. Region-Global Smart Lock Market 10.1 North America 10.2 Europe 10.3 Asia-Pacific 10.4 Banks

11. Mergers and acquisitions

12. Company Analysis 12.1 AllegionPlc 12.1.1 Overview 12.1.2 Recent Trends 12.1.3 Sales 12.2 Assa Abloy AB 12.2.1 Overview 12.2.2 Recent Trends 12.2.3 Sales 12.3Midea Group 12.3.1 Overview 12.3.2 Recent Trends 12.3. 3 Sales 12.4 Samsung 12 .4.1 Overview 12.4.2 Recent Trends 12.4.3 Sales

For more information on this report, please visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8dbq0b.

Research and Markets also offers custom research services that provide focused, comprehensive and customized research.

Media contacts:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager [email protected]

Call + 1-917-300-0470 for EST business hours + Toll free for US / CAN + 1-800-526-8630 Call + 353-1-416-8900 for GMT business hours Please give me

US Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (Outside the US): + 353-1-481-1716

Source research and market

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos