



This is the new Ferrari. In short, the old Ferrari was rebuilt and reformed to commemorate the really old Ferrari. Welcome to one of the most spectacular shooting brakes you’ve ever seen.

Called the Bread Van Hommage, this work is by Neil’s Van Roy, who is keen on sporty real estate and has been tasked with commemorating Ferrari’s iconic 250 GT racer by true worshipers of the Italian car maker.

Below that is the bones of the Ferrari 550 Maranello. That is, there is a 5.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine and somewhere in the 480 horse area, an open-gate 6-speed manual, rear-wheel drive.

After a lot of rendering and sketchwork, the team set up a clay framework on top of the base car and began to solve the complexity of a box-shaped body saddled over a very powerful Italian supercar. I did.

Like the sketch, the clay modeling process is iterative, and Breadvan Hommage reshaped it many times and placed it in the right place, van Roij explained. The unmistakable face of the 550s remains, and here it has been modified to be more aggressive through all the important vents. The sides of the van are also a faithful reproduction of Ferrari’s classics. The clay modeling was completed and the body was struck by hand by Niels’ colleague Basvan Roomen.

Special attention was also paid to the suspension. The original Ferrari Red Van was said to use KONI’s adjustable shocks, so Neil’s asked KONI to develop a one-time set of shock absorbers for his homage. They feature KONI’s double-adjustable 8211 series technology as a base already in use in F1 and have proven to be relatively comfortable in the city, but are true performers on the racetrack.

For special tires, Bredestein also supplied high performance summer tires designed with the help of Ital Design Guigaro. There are many special jobs inside: carbon fiber-lined seats wrapped in Alcantara, crushed aluminum switchgear, quilted black leather, and small things like the embroidered contours of the seat car. Touch, and a small Italian flag.

We believe it is a great privilege to be able to celebrate the 1962 Breadban through this homage committee, Van Roy said. We intended to be inspired by the original, but ensured that it is not limited by it in our creativity.

The Breadban homage is a new original, he added. to see? new Ferrari.

