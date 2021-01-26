Why you need to delete emails instead of archiving them





CLIPAREAl Custom Media / Shutterstock.com

We are all trained to archive every email we receive. After all, we basically have unlimited storage and a quick search can find all the emails we need, right? It makes sense. But it’s a trap.

Gmail promised endless storage, but not catching up

It’s important to understand that the idea of ​​not deleting emails, whether you’re using Gmail or not, is widespread by Gmail. Prior to that, I generally deleted emails on a regular basis. I had to remove them to free up space so that I could receive more emails.

Gmail was astounding when it was released in 2004. Google’s email service provided a whopping 1GB of free email storage. As a result, the competitors were embarrassed. The free version of Microsoft Hotmail offered only 2MB at the time. Yes, Gmail launched with 500 times more free storage than Microsoft’s email service. It’s no wonder Gmail has become so popular. Competitors struggled to catch up, but still added much more storage space.

Google continued to add free storage space. In 2005, to commemorate Gmail’s first anniversary, Gmail’s free storage capacity doubled to 2GB. Georges Harik, Gmail’s director of product management, said the right thing was “to give people more space forever.”

Why delete emails when Google continues to provide more and more storage space until the end of time? As Harik pointed out, as technology advances, storage will be cheaper for Google and everyone else. Sounds good … but Google changed its mind.

Free Google account storage stopped in 2013

In 2013, Google set a 15GB storage limit for free Google accounts. The storage of that Google account has been integrated into all Google services of Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos. If you store a 10 GB file, you only have 5 GB left for mail.

Since then, Google hasn’t added free storage. In fact, Google is robbing the free storage space it offers for photos.

If you don’t delete your email and expect Google to continue to increase your account’s storage, that won’t work. Your email account has been slowly filling up for the last 7-8 years.

Why pay to save useless emails? faithie / Shutterstock.com

Google sells storage as a subscription as part of Google One. Paying a monthly subscription will greatly increase the space for storing emails.

Google isn’t the only one to charge extra for storage. Microsoft’s Outlook.com offers 15 GB of free storage space, but boosts to 50 GB for paid Microsoft 365 subscribers. Apple iCloud Mail uses your iCloud storage, and Apple famously offers only 5GB of free storage for all device backups and iCloud data.

Therefore, companies recommend that you never delete emails. They make a profit when your email account is full, and you have to pay for a subscription to keep everything saved.

It’s like a storage locker company that encourages you to never give you useless junk. Of course, they want you to keep it — they make a profit when you have to pay to save it forever.

Yes, those emails use a lot of space

But how much space does email actually occupy? Aren’t they small? It’s just text, right?

Well, if you actually have gigabytes of email in your account, you know it’s not entirely true.

Sure, the individual emails are small, but they are summed up. If your email account is full, there is a lot of space used for wasted email. Newsletters, notifications, alerts, and other junks you’ve received over the years can all take up a lot of space in total.

For example, if you’re using Gmail, the Google One storage page shows the space used by Gmail’s email.

You don’t need most of them and the search is not ideal

How often do you go back and search or check old emails? Sure, there may be some important emails you want to keep, but most of them are probably not at all important. You wouldn’t need them, and you would never have noticed if you clicked “Delete” instead of “Archive” in that useless email newsletter.

To make matters worse, having tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of emails makes it difficult to find the emails you care about. With 200,000 emails, trying to find important emails from 10 years ago makes it difficult to “archive everything and use search to find what you care about.”

Delete instead of archiving and keep only what you care about

Instead of archiving all the emails you receive, try deleting the emails you don’t care about. It frees up space and eliminates the need to pay to store useless emails.

If your email is important, consider archiving it or placing it in a folder or label to make it easier to find in the future. However, archiving only the emails you are interested in (rather than all emails) is a great advantage.

In the US, emails are “discarded” after 180 days

These are all good discussions for cleaning up your email account, even if you don’t have to worry about your email privacy. However, if you are concerned about privacy, be aware of the following:

In the United States, email is considered “abandoned” after 180 days. The government can view these emails without a warrant, thanks to the Electronics Protection Act, a law passed in 1986 when electronics were very different.

As Wired pointed out in 2013, “It’s not ridiculous that email (not email) is excluded from privacy law.”

Attempts have been made to fix this loophole and require the government to obtain a warrant before accessing email that is more than 180 days old. The most notable attempt was in 2016, when the Email Privacy Act was unanimously passed by the US House of Representatives and died in the Senate. As of January 2021, the law has been enacted.

Therefore, if you have many old emails stored in your online account, you need to keep this in mind.

When deleting those old useless emails

Now you need to start cleaning up all the archived emails that you have been dragging for over 10 years.

How you do this depends on what type of email is occupying space. For example, if you regularly receive newsletters from newsletter @ example.com and archive them, search for “[email protected]” in your email and delete all messages from that sender. ..

Here are some tips for freeing up Gmail.

Related: How to free up Gmail space: 5 ways to reuse space

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos