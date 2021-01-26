Wahoo Kickr Direct Connect Wired Connection (and Wahoo Bike Steering Update)





Wahoo has released the Kickr Direct Connect dongle. This is 79.99 hardware that connects to the Kickr smart trainer for a wired Ethernet connection to your home network.

Wahoo states that it is intended for users who have problems with their wireless connection to the Internet and experience dropouts while riding.

Wireless connectivity works very well for most riders, but if you have connectivity issues or can’t risk dropouts during important races or training, you can use Kickr Direct Connect. You can ride with increased confidence and reliability, says Wahoos Tyler Harris.

The Wahoos Direct Connect dongle allows you to connect the Kickr to an Ethernet port to bypass the wireless network.

Of course, one requirement is to have a wired Ethernet port close enough to where you ride to connect the dongle. Most home networks are wireless. That is, you need to connect the new port to the router or bring the trainer closer to the router.

You also have the option of connecting the Kickr Direct Connect dongle to your computer’s Ethernet port, but the cable may not be connected these days because it relies on the robustness of the network link from your computer to the network again.

The Kickr trainer also needs the ports needed to connect the dongle. It is currently only available in the latest version 5 of Kickr.

The Kickr Direct Connect dongle currently only works with Sufferfest, TrainerRoad, FulGaz and RGT Cycling. Wahoo says it’s more compatible with other platforms, including Zwift.

So, at this point, the Kickr Direct Connect dongle looks like a niche product, but some users will probably find a very useful accessory for their indoor training platform.

You can now use the steering on your Kickr bike

In other Wahoo News, if you’re using Zwift on your Kickr Bike, the Zwift update allows you to use the steering features of your bike.

It’s one of many features Wahoo has built into the machine and is compatible with future enhancements to indoor riding.

The buttons on the lever hood can now be used to control the Wahoo Kickr Bike when using Zwift.

When designing the Kickr Bike, he deliberately incorporated features that were known to be unavailable at launch, but Harris says that as the software platform catches up with the hardware, it becomes a huge asset for riders.

Steering is controlled by the thumb buttons inside the left and right brake lever hoods. There is another button that allows you to make a U-turn.

No setup required. Zwift automatically detects that Kickr Bike supports steering features, allowing you to move around other riders more realistically.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos