“Hitman 3” concludes the assassination world trilogy in a fun way





Bill Laboy Shacknews.com

When IO Interactive restarted the Hitman series in 2016, they started what could be considered the golden age of the franchise. Following a linear approach to “Hitman: Forgiveness” in 2012, the 2016 iteration featured an open level that rewarded players for a creative approach to eliminating targets. Each level is packed with interesting NPCs and side stories, and developers always bring fresh content to the experience to keep players from getting bored. This continued through the full life cycle of Hitman 2 in 2020 and 2018.

In Hitman 3, IO Interactive concludes the assassination world trilogy that began in 2016 with the story of the battle with Agent 47, Diana, Lucas Gray, and Providence, a powerful organization that plays Puppet Master. I will conclude. Other parts of the world. The same open design is back, but with more emphasis on storytelling than the previous two games. This includes cameras, permanent shortcuts, new weapons and gadgets, as well as keeping the experience fresh without losing track of what the series has become.

Agent of change

“Hitman 3” begins with Agent 47 visiting Dubai and the tallest building in the world, eliminating two targets related to Providence. Immediately, the game begins to introduce new features, gently guides players to use the camera, and allows Agent 47 to interact with the keypad. Both features, as well as permanent shortcuts, are new to the assassination world trilogy. These are cases where Agent 47 can open doors or drop ladders to make them accessible in future runs to move faster or create more unique assassination opportunities. In the case of Dubai, I was able to drop two ladders, so I was only able to run a 4-minute silent assassin, suit when playing the level. After using the new ICA Remote Microtaser, dropping it into a puddle and starting it when the target passed through, the height of studying the target’s routine and calculating the timing was rewarded.

The same could be done with the permanent shortcut of Dartmoor, the second place in Hitman 3. Dartmoor was my top three destination in the whole trilogy, had its own murder mystery, and I was very fascinated and killed the target by the backburner. I could have killed her a dozen times, and I didn’t care. I had something more important at hand. In fact, when Diana was ready to get rid of the nasty old lady she put in my cross, all her bodyguards saw logs into the trash can around the level, and she wandered completely defenseless. I did. I was shocked that she didn’t die at old age, based on how long it took me to get the job done.

The “Hitman 3” base game comes with six main missions studded with cinematics to tell the story created by IO Interactive. This is the same as the previous two games, but the loadouts are often disabled to allow the story to unfold properly, so players are expected to be a bit limited on the first run. Fortunately, this is just the first playthrough issue. This is because loadout slots, unique starting points, and smuggling opportunities are all back and available after the first completion.

The progression system hasn’t changed much, but has been tweaked a bit. Completing the challenge within the level will give you points to learn your destination. Each proficiency level achieved provides some sort of unlocking, such as smuggling points, unique starting positions, or weapons and gadgets. What’s missing from Hitman 3 is a single sheet showing all the unlocked players and how to get them, but the classic challenge is more streamlined than in previous games, and how many. It should be a little easier to unlock that cool gear. The playstyle rating is also displayed on the screen after the mission. This is a unique title assigned by the game based on the actions taken in the previous mission.

Reunion tour

After completing each mission and completing the “Hitman 3” story (a task that players expect to complete within 10 hours), they return to their respective locations to complete the mission story, challenges, and proficiency levels for each destination. Unlock weapons and gear. The game starts here and it really starts to shine. This also applies to “Hitman” (2016) and “Hitman 2”. Play each opportunity, spend time mastering each level and creating new ways to kill each target, or find a disguise that allows Agent 47 to roam as if it owns the place. There is nothing better than doing it. However, this in the previous two games is because there are multiple levels in “Hitman 3” where Agent 47 needs to get something as well as kill the target, and the other mission is a bit linear. Prefered to do. As a player, I have the idea that it’s time for GTFO once you’ve eliminated the target, but that’s not always possible here. Unlike Sapienza in Hitman (2016), if you have to detour to another part of the map to pick up the paper, you lose some of your creativity to kill the target.

I enjoyed all levels of “Hitman 3” in the first playthrough and subsequent runs, but the review copy of “Hitman 3” included “Hitman” (2016) and “Hitman 2”. .. I wanted to go back and play those levels as well as the new levels, so I think “Hitman 3” could miss that mark for players who don’t own the previous two titles. Part of the reason that has led the franchise to such a win over the last four years is the availability of all unlocks at all levels of the two games. Those who buy only “Hitman 3” have 6 destinations and far fewer gadgets and gadgets to call. For those who don’t own the complete package, I think the overall experience may be lacking.

Looks good, agent

Visually, “Hitman 3” and all its destinations look great. My copy was for a PC and I was able to crank all the graphics settings and maintain over 100 frames per second at a resolution of 2560×1440 (2K). Thanks to the PC version that supports NVIDIA Ansel, we were able to take advantage of gorgeous graphics. Players can take in-game HUD-free screenshots without the built-in photo mode. Hitman 3 also features some graphic enhancements such as ray tracing and improved lighting. This was especially easy to find under the neon lights of the Chongqing destination.

Complementing the incredible visuals is a great sound design, whether it’s an NPC conversation or an environmental sound. The performances of both Diana and Agent 47 are as brilliant as many targets and NPCs throughout their experience. However, the best part of the sound is music that captures a certain level of mood, or a humorous conversation between two NPCs. Players can enjoy for hours just by listening to random conversations at each level, and there is always the feeling that each place is alive with everything that can be heard at any time. Stand in the middle of the Dubai crowd and hear how cool it sounds.

Towards the exit

While enjoying the conclusions of the World of Assassination trilogy story, the best thing Hitman 3 has to offer is to relax players for creativity and quest. Nothing beats the process of planning potential routes, repeatedly saving and loading to create different parts, and finally putting everything together and doing it perfectly. It remains in “Hitman 3” as before, but every time the mission asks me to get something back, it feels like a chore after my first run. Still, if you don’t expect to experience it all in one run, provide the player with a large amount of content. This is a game intended to be played repeatedly, and you can benefit from adding a camera and a permanent shortcut. It’s great in itself, but the combination of “Hitman” (2016) and “Hitman 2” helps to compose a masterpiece that is a trilogy of the world of assassination.

This review is based on a copy of the PC review provided by the publisher. Hitman 3 is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. For the latest information on video games, please visit http://www.shacknews.com.

