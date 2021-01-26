Animal Crossing New Horizons Update Revives Festival





news

Published January 26, 2021 Rebecca Stone

As promised, Nintendo has released a January update trailer for Animal Crossing New Horizons. This is all about dancing peacock pubs and festive celebrations.

Festivale will be held on February 15th this month. The special character Pav the peacock arrives at the island’s resident service plaza.

The pub will ask you to collect feathers of different colors to bring him back. Like the cherry blossoms in spring and the autumn leaves, it floats around the island and can be caught online.

Among those feathers is a special rainbow feather, which is rarer than the others, and pubs will be very pleased to bring this feather.

The update trailer shows player characters and villagers wearing feather headpieces that can be worn to celebrate the festival.

Also, there seems to be a confetti machine that can be placed on the island to celebrate and dance.

From February 1st, furniture suitable for decorating in anticipation of the festival will appear in Tom Nook’s Crannie. I’m not sure if a confetti blower is included here, but there’s a good chance you can buy one.

In addition, Nuukstop will receive two Valentine’s Day-themed items from February 1st to February 14th. You can order heart chocolates and heart rose bouquets to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Finally, updating Animal Crossing New Horizons to version 1.7.0 will send the best Maracas for Festivale to your mailbox.

At the end of the trailer, you’ll see the teaser for the next free update of the game scheduled for March. You will see Super Mario Bros. mushrooms and stars. That said, this update will probably focus on Mario, as we already know that the franchise’s items will come to Animal Crossing.

The update will be available for download on Thursday, January 28th. Below you can see the entire January update trailer for Animal Crossing New Horizons.

