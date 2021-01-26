Project 007 features a unique bond and has the potential to create a new bond trilogy





IO Interactive is open to the recently announced Project 007 plans and how the James Bond game first came to fruition.

In a recent interview with Dr.dk (via VG247), game director Hakan Abrak teased that it was easy to imagine a trilogy of games coming out of Project 007 in the future. This may nod to how IO Interactive handles it. A trilogy of the world of assassination that is highly regarded in the Hitman franchise.

Abrac further revealed that Project 007 features its own James Bond version and does not borrow a digital portrait of the actor who played the British spy on the silver screen. He does not mention whether IO Interactive has already identified James Bond or whether ongoing investigations are ongoing.

Another interesting thing Abrak revealed is that IO Interactive has spent nearly two years preparing to market for Bond-branded keychains. They weren’t happy with past Bond games because they were based on violence because of violence.

The comparison between James Bond and Agent 47 has been done by fans for years. IO Interactive is slowly and systematically incorporating the Hitman franchise and should work well with Project 007. This is in stark contrast to the fast-paced shooters of the past, where Bond had enough ammo to become Rambo against an infinite number of enemies.

IO Interactive has confirmed that Project 007 will be the “completely original” origin story of the birth of James Bond. The game is being actively developed for the modern platform of the Glacier engine that powers modern Hitman games. The release window isn’t quoted, but fans can keep crossing their fingers towards the release potential for the next three years.

