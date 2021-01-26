Bronze Valley Accelerator and Innovate Birmingham Launch Free Technical Training Program





Bronze Valley AcceleratorandInnovate Birminghamann last week announced the launch of gener8torUpskilling, a free training program that helps Alabama residents acquire important digital skills for high-demand jobs. Funded by a Microsoft grant, the program will begin its first virtual state-wide class in June.

Bronze Valley’s mission is to build a pipeline from education to opportunities and outcomes through investment, technical assistance, connectivity and support for strengthening education, said Neil Wright, President and CEO of Bronze Valley. I will. The partnership with gener8tor continues to emerge as an integral part of our efforts.

Skill-up programs will enhance these efforts, Wright added. Strengthen Alabamas’ technology ecosystem by increasing the pool of diverse talents of both entrepreneurs and established technology companies.

Alabama Skills Up is open to all Alabama residents looking to develop new skills or enhance existing skills in digital marketing, project management, or sales. The 7-week cohort-based program includes:

A self-study virtual curriculum from Microsoft and LinkedIn. Learn skills in high-demand digital marketing, project management, or sales roles to earn certifications and badges. In addition to one-on-one concierge support from the gene8tor team on skill content, coaching on interview skills and resumes, LinkedIn profiles, and cover letter creation. Virtual access to a network of peers that can support each other and form a community. Opportunity to partner with the Innovate Birminghams Summer Boot Camp Program to interview companies that are ready to hire candidates with these skills.

At the end of the seven-week program, participants will be able to leverage the resources of these organizations to gain access to work opportunities within the community or with domestic companies that are hiring virtual jobs.

The Upskills Program is the latest achievement of the partnership between Bronze Valley and gener8tor. A nationally ranked startup accelerator, gener8tor provides a turnkey platform for the creative economy, including pre-accelerators, accelerators, corporate programming, conferences and fellowships.

Gener8tor is focused on helping communities invest in themselves through such projects, said Joe Kirgues, co-founder and partner of geneer8tor. We are pleased to partner with Bronze Valley, Bronze Valley Accelerator and Innovate Birmingham to help people learn new digital skills and gain the experience they need to succeed in working with local and national employers.

The gener8tor Upskilling program is offered free of charge to Alabama residents looking to improve their computer skills. (Getty Images)

Innovate Birmingham meets the talent needs of local employers by leveraging the potential of local talent. We provide comprehensive support and career development to aspiring technical professionals to create programs that are in line with local industry standards.

Katherine Zachara, Executive Director of Innovate Birmingham, states that this is a great initiative for our community. We are pleased to expand the demand-driven training opportunities available to the community through this partnership with Bronze Valley and gener8tor, made possible by Microsoft support.

Microsoft recently announced a Global Skills Initiative to help 25 million people worldwide affected by COVID-19 acquire new skills in 2021. gener8tor leverages a proven Accelerator playbook that provides personalized mentorship and coaching to start-ups across the country.

Bronze Valley is the only non-profit community development financial institution (CDFI) in Alabama focused on venture capital. The impact the organization has achieved over the last three years is beginning to be recognized and realized as the level of needs of founders who underestimate the historical lack of access to mentorship, investor networks and professional assistance. It shows both huge possibilities.

Bronze Valley Accelerator, a partnership between Bronze Valley and gener8tor, supports the growth of start-ups emerging from Birmingham and the Southeast.

