Sony Alpha 150.1MP full frame camera makes some huge claims





Sony has revealed the latest additions to its camera lineup, but the Sony Alpha 1 is not an ordinary shooter. Combining the new 50.1 megapixel full-frame stack Exmor RS sensor with the new BIONZ XR image processing engine doubles the AF and AE processing speed of the Alpha 9 II, Sony says it is “the most technologically advanced and innovative.” I am expressing. Camera “so far.

To that end, Sony has built a special CMOS specifically for the Alpha 1. The new full-frame Exmor RS runs on a processor eight times more powerful than its predecessor, unlocking up to 120 AF / AE calculations per second and up to 8K. 30p 10-bit 4: 2: 0 video.

The image sensor uses internal memory to assist with that. That is, a continuous full resolution image of 30fps is possible. At that speed, you can shoot up to 155 full-frame compressed RAW images or 165 full-frame JPEG images with an electronic shutter without sacrificing AF and AE tracking performance. Sony claims that exposure changes can be processed with a short AE response latency of 0.033 seconds, even for dramatic changes.

Sony doesn’t pay attention to it because it requires a special finder to support such performance. The Alpha 1 electronic viewfinder is the first in the camera world to support a refresh rate of 240 fps and does not black out when exposed. This means that there is no flicker during burst shots. It uses a 9.44m dot Quad-XGA resolution OLED panel with 0.9x magnification, a 41 degree diagonal field of view and a 25mm high eye point.

Or, on the back is a 3.0-inch 1.44 million-dot LCD. Supports touch focus and touch tracking.

To focus, there is a 759-point phase detection system that covers about 92% of the image area. The BIONZ XR engine has helped improve eye AF detection performance in real time by 30% over the older BIONZ X, allowing it to support birds with humans and animals. AI Real-time Tracking taps color, pattern, and depth data to predict where a moving subject might be heading and lock the focus in place.

According to Sony, the rolling shutter is 1.5 times lower than the Alpha 9 II, eliminating vibration. The first Alpha model electronic shutter flash sync up to 1/200 second is also available. The mechanical shutter has a flash sync speed of 1/400 second.

The dynamic range of video is 15 or more, there are 15 stops for still images, the ISO range is 100 to 32,000, and it can be extended to 50 to 102,400 for still images. Pixel Shift Multi Shooting is processed off-camera in the Sony Imaging Edge desktop app, but each combines up to 16 individual images that are slightly shifted into a 199-megapixel image.

For video, there is an 8K 30p 10-bit 4: 2: 0 XAVCHS recording with 8.6K oversampling. In-camera 4K support up to 120fps, up to 5x slow motion footage, 10-bit 4: 2: 2 recording, Long GOP interframe compression, and high-quality intra-frame compression (all-I). It also includes support for S-Cinetone, which allows you to record 8K / 30p video continuously for about 30 minutes before the Alpha 1 takes a long time to cool down.

In terms of stabilization, there is OIS for the benefit of shutter speeds up to 5.5 steps. Active mode supports stabilization during handheld video recording, allowing the camera to pass data from the built-in gyro to Sony desktop apps such as Catalyst Browse and Catalyst Prepare.

It also supports 16-bit RAW output to an external recorder via HDMI, a multi-interface (MI) shoe digital audio interface, and a 5.8K oversampled full pixel readout without pixel binning.

When it comes to content sharing, Sony’s Xperia Pro smartphone is also available today, although it wasn’t specifically designed to work with the Alpha 1 camera. With its own HDMI input, 5G Android smartphones enable live streaming of videos and photos from connected cameras and use the new 4-antenna system for the highest 5G millimeter-wave upload rates.

Alternatively, the Alpha 1 has its own WiFi 802.11ac 2.4 / 5GHz wireless and USB Type-C connector, as well as a built-in 1000BASE-T LAN connector. Secure FTPS encryption is also supported. Alpha 1 can use new lossless compressed RAW formats and “lightweight” JPEG / HEIF formats in addition to compressed and uncompressed RAW files. In-camera editing is also supported.

There are two media slots for UHS-I and UHS-II SDXC / SDHC cards and the new CFexpress Type A card. Alpha 1 itself supports a magnesium alloy chassis and USB PD. It will go on sale in March and will cost $ 6,500, according to Sony.

