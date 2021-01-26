The second-generation AirPods Pro, which is widely rumored to be available in the first half of 2021





Apple plans to release a second-generation AirPods Pro in early 2021, according to an unnamed industry source quoted by Taiwanese publication DigiTimes in a report focused on flash memory supplier Winbond.

From the report:

Winbond is also expected to be one of Apple’s next-generation AirPods Pro NOR flash suppliers scheduled for launch earlier this year, sources said. The Taiwan-based chip maker will operate the NOR flash production line at near full utilization for 6 months.

This follows a report from the Japanese blog MacOtakara, which claimed that the new AirPods Pro will be released in April with the third-generation iPhone SE. The report didn’t provide any details about the new AirPods Pro, other than claiming that the dimensions of the wireless charging case were slightly adjusted compared to the original case.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman previously reported that Apple is aiming to make the AirPods Pro more compact by eliminating the stem protruding from the bottom of the earphones, but it’s unclear if Apple will achieve this feat. is. According to Garman, Apple, like Google’s Pixel Buds and Samsung’s Galaxy Buds, had a design under test with a round shape that fills more of the ear. The report also mentioned the 2021 release date.

Introduced in November 2019, the current AirPods Pro features three sizes of soft, flexible silicone chips in a box and an in-ear design with a short stem under the ear. AirPods Pro has some upgraded features compared to regular AirPods, such as active noise canceling, improved sound quality, water resistance and sweat resistance.

Earlier rumors have it that Apple plans to update its standard AirPods with a design similar to the AirPods Pro in the first half of 2021, but with no active noise cancellation, it’s possible to get a lower price. The current lineup includes standard AirPods with either a $ 159 wired charging case or a $ 199 wireless charging case, and an AirPods Pro with a $ 249 wireless charging case.

