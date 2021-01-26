Former Google and Microsoft executives join CloudSphere to become the first female CEO





Cloud Icon and 3D Rendering Computer Notebook and Cloud Computing Technology Concepts

Getty

On January 26, CloudSphere (Cloud Governance Platform) announced that former Google and Microsoft executives Jane Gilson will be the new CEOs. She will be the first woman to hold that position in the company.

Gilson leverages her extensive international experience, background in Software as a Service models, and understanding of cloud customers to help take CloudSphere to the next level. Gilson’s career extends to growing billion-dollar divisions at Google, leading global business strategies at Microsoft, co-founding venture supporters, and leading several technology startups.

“Gilson is ideal for driving CloudSphere’s success in the next growth phase with a rare combination of leadership experience in both multi-billion dollar large business units and small technology startups. It’s an option, “said Kevin Dillon, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Managing Partner of CloudSphere. At Atlantic Bridge Capital. “We have the right technology in place, and with the addition of Gilson, we are demonstrating executive leadership in driving our business and expanding our company internationally.”

CloudSphere has recently merged two companies (HyperGrid and iQuate) to form CloudSphere, which has become a cornerstone of growth. Gilson will help Cloud Sphere grow to the next level of demand for the platform, accelerating cloud adoption within the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gilsons Business Background

CloudSphere’s new CEO, Jane Gilson.

Jane Gilson

“I knew I needed to get involved when I had the opportunity to significantly differentiate technology and grow my company in this area,” Gilson said. “I consider the role of CEO to be the role of coaching. My plan is for the team to focus on delivering customer value and drive fast and sustainable growth. I said,” Go fast. I have the belief that if you want, go by yourself. If you want to go further, go with the team. “

In a new position, Gilson will move from Europe to the United States to build strategic partnerships between Cloudsphere and Microsoft, AWS, and Google Cloud, while overseeing Cloudsphere’s international offices in India, Ireland, and Romania.

“I can say that my career has a little yin and yang,” Gilson said. “I’m a startup and my business starts at someone’s dining table, and I also had the luxury of working for a more established company. After all, they have similar basic basics. You still need to understand how people differ from startups, usually how to scale, how to get people to follow, startups all in an environment that looks very different It’s about growth. I have a lot of experience, but I put them together in a harmonious way! “

As a global executive living in the Czech Republic, Germany, France and Ireland, Gilson offers a unique perspective that is important for the growth of CloudSphere around the world. Prior to joining CloudSphere, he was Microsoft’s General Business Strategy Manager and Google’s Director of Large Customer Sales for Emerging Markets.

“No matter what role I play, I have a toolbox that I can pull out when I need it, big or small,” Gilson said. “There are always transferable skills. You need to bring your team together, find out the strengths of each person, and often do some transformational work. Certain differences may differ, but similar obligations and basics. Go through the matter, you’ll be able to catapult your business, and really-the main sales plans and how they’re done are all the same! “

When asked how Gilson felt to be the first woman to lead CloudSphere, he said, “It’s a job. Working moms have a job. I feel great responsibility, but I have other balls. Juggling those balls as well. Mom working at the end of the day. I have a duty to the team to be mentally and emotionally safe as CEO in this environment. While taking care of, I believe that everything starts with the team. “”

Starting a role as CEO in the Covid era also presents that challenge. Gilson, however, remains undecided. “We need to create a virtual world for immediate access. This means that we have a slightly different way of thinking about how to manage and teach. The basics are still there. The only difference is the environment. It’s a great opportunity and I feel humble. I’m honored that the Board is confident in me. I’m honored that the team welcomed me with open arms.

Cloud and Covid-19

CloudSphere is a cloud governance platform

CloudSphere

As cloud adoption accelerates in the COVID-19 pandemic, IDC predicts global spending on cloud services will exceed $ 1 trillion by 2024. Today, multi-cloud strategies are the norm, with 81% of organizations already using two or more cloud providers to protect and manage multi-clouds. The environment is the number one IT challenge facing businesses. CloudSphere automates governance, minimizes security risks, and manages costs from a single platform, enabling organizations to simplify cloud management and avoid costly breaches. We aim to address the challenges.

“The adoption of multi-cloud architectures in enterprises is a generational transformation of the IT landscape, and CloudSphere is in a position to address the resulting cloud governance and management challenges,” Gilson said. “When considering the security and management of a multi-cloud environment, one of the most important parts of the IT world, there are Google, Microsoft and Amazon in a multi-cloud environment, all of which are slightly different from the iPhone. Android. Yes, I can make calls, but I don’t know how to use all the more detailed features. “

The Covid-19 pandemic increased cloud spending in the first quarter of 2020 by 37% to $ 29 billion. This trend may continue, given the number of companies migrating their businesses to virtual environments. This presents challenges for many companies in how to protect information and create cost-effective off-premises technology services.

Gilson shared how excited she was at the opportunity to tackle these challenges. “I think it’s a headache in that IT leaders manage everything,” she said. “How can I easily manage and identify what I need for secure access? How can I make it more cost effective? Cloud security rules, compliance status, severity, notifications, responses We would like to provide a guardrail for reporting. Policy engine thresholds, and cloud cost monitoring. “

Encourage the careers of others

Visual content concept. Social networking service. Streaming video. Communication network.

Getty

In December 2020, the economy lost 140,000 net jobs, according to the latest Labor Statistics Office (BLS) monthly employment report. All the jobs lost were women’s jobs, with 156,000 women and 16,000 men.

When Gilson was asked for advice to change careers and women looking for a job during these delicate times, he said, “I interviewed remotely during a covid. A year ago, this was an interview. The pandemic forced innovation and forced everyone to rethink everything, including both the interview process and hiring. “

“I encourage people looking for a job, pivoting their careers, and taking a step back to think about what their cross-cutting skills are,” she continued. “When I talk about my career, I realize I’ve never talked about IT. I talked about basic skills. Any idea about a product, as long as you have experience in project management. As a teacher. If so, board the ship and teach the client how to use the software. Go out and perform a skill search to see which jobs pop up. It may not be an aggressive search. But those basic skills may be appropriate. “

Her last wisdom encourages women looking for a job and provides insights into how she plans to assume the role of CEO. Create and own your seat at the table! You hired you because someone saw your skill for a reason, whether or not you saw it at that moment. Think about who you want to be and show up as her!

