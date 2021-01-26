Cornell Lab of Ornithology welcomes new director in July





Ian Owens, a prominent evolutionary biologist and now Deputy Director of the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, has been appointed as the next Executive Director of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

Owens will command an institution with a 106-year history on July 1. He is also appointed as a professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Agricultural and Life Sciences (CALS).

Owens will replace John Fitzpatrick, who has led Cornell University since 1995.

Originally from Yorkshire, England, Owens was formerly the director of the Natural History Museum in London and a professor at Imperial College London.

Benjamin Z. Holton, CALS’s Ronald P. Lynch Dean, tells CALS that Ian Owens brings incredible knowledge of birds, a passion for connecting the general public to scientific discoveries, and leadership in environmental big data. .. We are pleased that he directs the Institute of Ornithology, which is renowned for its influence on global sustainability, citizen science, and the global conservation and understanding of bird wonders.

Linda Macaulay, chair of the Cornell Labs Management Committee and co-chair of the Search Committee, has an influential academic career in Owens, a deep knowledge of management and finance, a thoughtful leadership style, and a lifelong love for birds. I mentioned it.

According to McCawley, Ian Owens stands for Lab, advancing us throughout the 21st century, continuing the incredible success we have achieved in science and outreach, and other organizations in the world. We will provide information to maintenance so that it cannot be done.

Owens arrived at Cornell University, which has emerged as a world leader in ornithology, big data and innovation, citizen science, and outreach, after more than 20 years of rapid growth.

According to Owens, the next phase of growth is a lab that processes vast amounts of data and makes its work accessible to more people around the world, while maintaining the lab’s mission and spirit of creativity. It depends on expanding the capabilities of.

Improving diversity, according to Owens, is the key to achieving true conservation in today’s world. He said we need to use the special powers of birds to broaden the union of those who care for nature and those who care for birds and those who participate in this game.

The lab was born to understand birds, he said, and it remains the focus of its main driving force. But now, the relationship between birds and people will be really important. The lab has done a great job of tackling that big challenge. And it will be exciting to see where to go next.

For over 25 years, Fitzpatrick has led the organization from dozens of staff to the current 250, with an annual operating budget of $ 35 million. He praised the search committee’s decision.

According to Fitzpatrick, being able to give the baton to Ian and be 100% confident is of great personal significance. He is a real bird man and has done very important research in both evolutionary ecology and global conservation. I was getting a real star here.

Hugh Powell is a senior science editor at Cornell University’s Faculty of Bird Sciences.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos