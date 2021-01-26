Starting next week, 343 Industries will “work on at least monthly high-level updates” for Halo Infinite.





Brian Jarrard, director of the Halo Infinite community, has announced that the game will be updated monthly starting next week.

After one user of Halo subreddit asked about the lack of information, Jarrard replied (his Reddit account is ske7ch343). While defending the quantities revealed so far (especially considering the blockade order), Jarrard said, “We are committed to at least a high level of monthly updates.” The first of these is next week’s “Inside Infinite” trailer.

“But? I don’t know if it’s right or good, but given that it’s been pitch black for 12 months and the last update was December 8th, I don’t think you need to worry. Keep in mind that many of us around us will be away for more than two weeks by the end of the year, after which it will take some time to get back to things like swinging.

We also confirmed the fall release window in that update, so it’s clear that there is a runway in front of us and it will still take some time. That said, we’re working on a high level of updates, at least monthly, and the next “Inside Infinite” will be released this week! This month, we’ll discuss with members of the sandbox team to share their vision for Halo Infinite and insights into the work they’re doing. To manage expectations, this isn’t as huge as the world’s best big screenshots or date announcements, but our goal is to work with our team while we’re all waiting. To provide the community with more context and insights about the games we are making later this year with bigger beats and a complete marketing machine. “

343 Industries previously stated that it had a job dealing with game graphics after being hated at the gameplay premiere of the game. The news should have been horrifying to Microsoft as the Xbox Series X lost one of its killer apps for launch. The game was delayed (and refined) later.

After that, the game director, Chris Lee, left the project in October 2020. He joined other notable departures with lead producer Mary Olson (October 2019) and creative director Tim Longo (August 2019).

The legendary Halo series returns with the most expansive Master Chief story ever.

Campaign: When all hope is lost and the fate of mankind is in balance, the Master Chief is ready to confront the most ruthless enemies he has ever faced. Start anew, step into the armor of mankind’s greatest heroes, experience epic adventures, and finally explore the scale of haloling itself.

Multiplayer: Haros celebrates the resurrection of multiplayer! Details will be announced later this year (requires Xbox Live Gold for console, membership sold separately).

Forge: Halos’s epic content creation tools are back and more powerful than ever. More details will be announced later this year.

Cross-generation games: Halo Infinite provides a great experience across the console family since Xbox One, and across your PC. In addition, on Xbox Series X and supported PCs, campaigns can take advantage of extensions such as resolutions up to 4k at 60 FPS, significantly reducing load times and seamless gameplay pioneering the next generation of games. To realize. *

* 4K Ultra HD only on Xbox One X and Xbox Series X and compatible PCs. You need a compatible TV.

Halo Infinite will be available on Windows PC (via Steam), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S in the fall of 2021.

