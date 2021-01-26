Newly acquired Braxton Technologies by Parsons Wins Tibetan Innovation Excellence





Colorado Springs, Colorado, January 26, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) newly acquired Braxton Technologies, LLC is a prestigious Tibbitts award for excellence in Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Was awarded. And SME Technology Transfer (STTR) initiatives. Braxton leader Ed Baron has been awarded the Individual Tibbetts Award for his significant contributions and support to the SBIR program within the defense and aerospace communities. Baron’s dedication and ingenuity had a positive impact on the Colorado Springs economy, resulting in increased employment and more than $ 370 million spent on local businesses.

Winners of the Tibbetts Award will be evaluated for how they can use the SBIR program to drive innovation that facilitates the commercialization of federal research through diverse participation. Previous winners have had a significant social, economic and business impact with SBIR / STTR funding.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Small Business Innovation Research (SBA) for our efforts within the SBIR program with excellent staff,” said Baron, Senior Vice President of Space and Geospatial Solutions. “Most of our technological innovations are generated by SMEs in a highly competitive environment. With the support of the SBIR program, we work with Air Force Research Laboratory Spacecraft Bureau partners to provide advanced and affordable features. I was able to be approved by SBA, the small business champion is really humble. “

Since receiving its first SBIR award in 2013, Braxton has leveraged $ 160 million in Phase III SBIR funding from the Pentagon to identify growth areas and build existing contracts with each other. Roadmap has been created. Braxton will enter Parsons’ space and geospatial solutions market by developing software for multiple space operations and weapons system programs. Parsons will continue to leverage the success of Braxton’s SBIR / STTR.

The SBIR program is supported by 11 federal agencies and has funded SMEs with over $ 50 billion since its inception in 1982.

For more information on Parsons’ key space features, please visit https://www.parsons.com/capabilities/space/.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connectivity infrastructure, and smart cities. Visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to see how we’re impacting.

Media contacts: BryceMcDevitt +1 703.851.4425[email protected]

Investor Spokesperson: DaveSpille + 1 571.655.8264[email protected]

Source Parsons Corporation

