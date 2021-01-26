Google’s new Zero Trust product is completely cloud-native





BeyondCorp Enterprise is a scalable, agentless, end-to-end zero trust platform that resides entirely within Chrome Enterprise.

Image: Google.com

Google Cloud has announced the general availability of its new Zero Trust security product, BeyondCorp Enterprise. It is a scalable, agentless, end-to-end zero trust platform that resides entirely within Chrome Enterprise.

BeyondCorp Enterprise extends and replaces the capabilities of BeyondCorp Remote Access, Google’s former zero-trust platform.

“Google has been on this journey for over a decade with its own implementation of BeyondCorp, a suite of technologies used internally to protect Google’s applications, data and users. BeyondCorp Enterprise is this latest. Proven technology enables organizations to launch their own Zero Trust Journey, “said Sunil Potti, VP of Google Cloud Security, in a blog post.

Reference: Personal Information Theft Prevention Policy (TechRepublic Premium)

Zero Trust Security is a security paradigm that is completely different from the general “castle and moat” security design that treats an enterprise network as a place to be strengthened against external attacks. What is the inadequate security of castles and moats, as more elements of business computing move to the cloud or are distributed to remote workers, causing attackers to break into the network and cause havoc? The degree has also been proven.

Zero Trust treats each element on the network as potentially dangerous until it proves otherwise. Every time a user accesses a new network segment, opens another file, or launches a new application, they are scrutinized by the Zero Trust software and they say “who they are and what their traffic is”. Whether or not it is suspicious in form is still unclear.

According to Potti, BeyondCorp Enterprise brings three key benefits to customers and partners.

Scalable Zero Trust with agentless support from Google Chrome, a global network of 144 edge locations in more than 200 countries, DDoS protection tested against 2.5 TB / s attacks, and verifiable platform security.

Continuous, real-time end-to-end protection with embedded data and threat protection, anti-phishing authentication, continuous authorization, user-to-app and app-to-app security based on BeyondProd, and automated public trust SSL certificate life Cycle management.

BeyondCorp Alliance Scalability and openness that enables an ecosystem built around partners, endpoint openness that incorporates partner signals to build access policies, with Citrix, VMware, and other partners App extensibility that enables integration.

“We are confident that cloud-native zero-trust computing is the future and our solutions are unmatched when it comes to scale, security and user experience delivery,” Potti said.

See: Social Engineering: Cheat Sheets for Business Professionals (Free PDF) (TechRepublic)

Beyond Corp Alliance partners include many well-known networking and security companies, Potti said will enable customers to “make use of existing controls to add key functionality and intelligence while facilitating deployment.” I will. CheckPoint, Citrix, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec and others have signed on to Google’s alliance to promote a cloud-native zero trust platform.

For more information on BeyondCorp Enterprise and how it integrates into Chrome Enterprise, we recommend attending Google’s January 28, Chrome Browser 2020 Year in Review + 2021 SneakPeek Webinar. ..

