Former Google CEO and others call for a “branch” of US-China technology





A new set of proposals by a group of influential DC insiders and tech industry practitioners calling for some “branch” in the US and Chinese tech sectors is spreading in the Biden administration. Axios got a copy.

Importance: The idea of ​​”separating” certain sectors of the US and Chinese economies was felt radically three years before the Trump trade war made the term jargon. But now, this strategy is bipartisan and even more popular in the industry.

Called “Asymmetric Competition: China and Technology Strategy,” the report was written by an informal working group formed last summer and was written by 15 participants in a private position, including:

Former Google CEO and Alphabet technical advisor Eric Schmidt. (Google left China in 2010 when Schmidt was CEO).Jared Cohen, CEO of Google’s high-tech incubator Jigsaw and former adviser to Condoleezza Rice and Hillary Clinton, and Richard Fontaine Biden, CEO of the New American Security Center, National Security Council, Liz Economy, External Alexandre One, CEO and Founder of Scale AI, Marissa Justina, Quantum Electronics Engineer at Google, Chinese Scholar at Hoover Institution at Stanford University and Stanford University

What they say: “American technical leadership is the basis of its security, prosperity, and democratic way of life, but this important advantage is now at stake, and China is in an important area of ​​the United States. I’m trying to overtake, “the author writes.

The report “advancees policies that position the United States to defeat China without inviting an escalating cycle of conflict, retaliation, or unintended conflict.”

According to the report, the nature of the task:

Competition is “asymmetric” and “China acts according to various rules that allow it to benefit from corporate espionage, illegal surveillance, and the vague boundaries between the public and private sectors. We are heading towards the technical field. “It is inevitable and preferable to disentangle to some extent,” the author writes. “In fact, the trends of both countries and many of the tools we have at our disposal are essentially and inevitably heading towards some degree of divergence.” This is because the divergence alternative is China’s undemocratic norms. Is a “winning” world. There are trade-offs such as “building a risk-tolerant research environment that promotes innovation and security / espionage risk.”

The solution they proposed:

Establishment of a national technical analysis and forecasting center. Build a more resilient supply chain by investing in domestic infrastructure and “alliance-centric production”. Improving education and reducing immigrant bottlenecks to ensure a strong supply of highly skilled workforce. The government will redesign the entire administration and lead a “new era of technology state technology”. Coordinate the response to new multilateral initiative technology competition, including a democratic alliance called “T-12”, the creation of the “International Technology Finance Corporation” and the creation of a “multilateral trust zone” that can safely achieve integration.

Note: Focusing on multilateralism, whether or not the proposal draws attention in the Biden administration, fits in with the administration’s goals and priorities.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect what the report author wrote in a private way.

