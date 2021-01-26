JWU introduces the University of Food Innovation and Technology





Gail Champa | Providence Journal

The University of Johnson and Wales has made a leap forward in the future by changing its culinary faculty to expand its innovation and technology education program.

The new University of Food Innovation, a private non-profit Providence College, abbreviated as CFIT, has appointed a new dean, Jason Evans Ph.D. He said in a telephone interview that he had been working for just two weeks and was working in the field with a team ready for new challenges.

He added that hiring new staff would complement the current culinary team.

The university’s expanded mission is to educate students to become great thinkers in the language of the food system-sustainable, economical, agricultural and non-profit among them. JWU trains more entrepreneurs and food scientists as well as chefs and baker.

“We educate students about jobs that haven’t been created yet,” Evans said.

“The overall idea is to stay ahead of change,” he said.

Despite everything that happened in the pandemic economy, people still “go to the store and what’s there is everything they dream of buying and don’t spend a lot of money.”

He said people wouldn’t change until they needed it, as evidenced by how the long-standing rise in gasoline prices led to the production of gas-efficient hybrid and electric vehicles.

“To make a difference, innovators need to act like air and meet where consumers are,” Evans said.

Small farms, for example, really struggle if people don’t put money in their mouths and pay for more expensive goods.

He said innovation is needed to bring products to where consumers shop and eat.

Both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in science will begin research to earn the first degree in food innovation and technology in the fall. Evans expects 40 students. He said the latest degree program for a sustainable food system, launched in 2020, has 15 students.

The first year of study follows the current program of cooking and baking classes.

According to Evans, the students will get their hands dirty and thank them for everything they need to prepare and buy their meals.

“We have to create a food thinker, which begins to understand the basics of food,” he said.

After the first year, they pursue another path to study entrepreneurship and the supply chain. We also have a food system exploration course, economic and ecological classes to identify the global situation, culinary nutrition classes for food and health and science classes to develop new packages or products using microbiology. There is also research.

Evans is a child of a farm from Virginia himself, and his PhD is in Natural Resources Economics, which focuses on pasture-based livestock.

Evans chairs the Cobleskill Agricultural & Food Management Division at the State University of New York and offers a degree in Culinary Arts and Food Systems and Technology. He was also the Secretary-General of SUNY Cobleskill’s Rural Vitality Institute, whose mission is to revitalize rural communities throughout New York.

Unlike the former Dean of Culinary, he wears a suit and tie instead of the chef’s white jacket.

