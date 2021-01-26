iOS 14.4 Features: All new features in iOS 14.4





Apple today released iOS 14.4 and iPad OS 14.4, introducing some notable new bug fixes and feature tweaks. We’ve highlighted all the new ones in the following updates so you can easily see what you can expect after installation.

Support for small QR codes

When you scan the QR code with the iPhone camera, the camera can now recognize the small QR code, so you need to improve the overall QR code recognition function.

Bluetooth device settings

iOS 14.4 includes a setting that specifies the device type of a third-party Bluetooth-connected audio device so that you can make correct headphone audio level measurements. Apple tracks the audio level of your headphones and sends alerts when music is playing at levels that can compromise your hearing over time.

Camera authenticity warning

Apple now sends notifications when repairing an iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, or 12 Pro Max and the repair person uses a non-genuine Apple camera or a camera recycled from another “iPhone 12” model. became. According to Apple, these notifications are sent when one of the cameras on the new “iPhone 12” model “cannot be verified as a new genuine Apple camera.”

Bug fixes

iOS 14.4 has several bug fixes, some of which have frustrated “iPhone” users for months.

Image Artifacts on iPhone 12 Pro-HDR photos taken on some iPhone 12 Pro models may contain visible image artifacts. This bug needs to be fixed. Fitness Widget-For some users, the Fitness Widget wasn’t showing updated activity data. Typing Delay-Fixed a bug where typing was delayed and word suggestions might not appear on the keyboard. This is a relief for users who have had this problem for quite some time. Message Keyboard-Fixed a bug where the wrong language keyboard could appear in messages. CarPlay News App-There was a bug where audio stories from the CarPlay news app could not resume after being paused due to verbal instructions or addressed Siri. Switch Control-When you turn on the accessibility switch control feature, you may not be able to answer calls from the lock screen.Time to walk

If you’re connected to an Apple Watch running watchOS 7.3 and subscribe to Apple Fitness +, the Apple Watch Workout app tells you Time to Walk, where guests share inspirational stories when doing walking workouts. You have the option to listen to the story.

Time to Walk provides audio stories from music artists, athletes, and other influential people that Apple Watch owners and Apple Fitness + subscribers can listen to as they walk.

Each episode is 25-40 minutes long and features guests such as country music star Dolly Parton, musician Shawn Mendes, actress Uzoaduba, and NBA player Draymond Green. Speakers will share “lessons learned, meaningful memories, goals and gratitude, moments of ups and downs, and other thought-provoking topics.” Walking time is available to Apple Fitness + subscribers.

HomePod mini

During the beta test period, those who also had an invitation-only HomePod mini beta discovered that the iOS 14.4 and HomePod 14.4 updates enable the new HomePod mini feature that utilizes the speaker’s U1 chip.

iOS 14.4, when combined with the HomePod mini and HomePod 14.4 software updates, introduces the new U1 Ultra Wideband feature between the HomePod mini and iPhone 11 and 12 models with U1 chips. The U1 chip improves handoff with visual, auditory, and tactile effects when transferring songs from your iPhone to your HomePod mini. When the ‌iPhone‌ is near the ‌HomePodmini‌, the soft haptic touch rhythm will start, and as the ‌iPhone‌ approaches, the interface for transferring songs between the ‌HomePodmini‌ and ‌iPhone‌ will open.

This feature makes the HomePod mini and iPhone 11 or iPhone 12 handoffs faster and more reliable. They all have a U1 chip that allows the device to better understand their relationships with each other. The iPhone also offers personalized listening suggestions when next to the HomePod mini, and the HomePod mini’s media controls appear automatically without unlocking the iPhone. These features are limited to the HomePod mini, as the ‌HomePod‌ does not have a U1 chip and requires an ‌iPhone11‌ or 12.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos