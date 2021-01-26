Artificial intelligence defines the future of Google. For now, its administrative challenges.





Alphabet Inc. GOOG 0.76% CEO Sundar Pichai is making a big bet on artificial intelligence as the future center of the company, investing billions of dollars to incorporate technology into different divisions of the conglomerate. Currently, this is one of his most difficult administrative challenges.

For the past 18 months, Google’s parents have overcome a series of controversies involving top researchers and executives in the field.

In the most notable case, Google broke up with prominent AI researcher Timnit Gebru last month. She submitted a critical study of the company’s approach to AI and complained to colleagues about its commitment to diversity. According to her findings, Google wasn’t paying close attention to the adoption of such powerful technologies and was cold-hearted about the environmental impact of building a supercomputer.

Google’s Jeff Dean, depicted here in 2018, said Timnit Gebras’ research was not rigorous enough. Photo: thomas samson / Agence France-Presse / Getty Images

Pichai promised to investigate the circumstances surrounding her departure and said she would try to regain confidence. Gebrus boss Jeff Dean told employees that her study was not rigorous enough.

Since then, nearly 2,700 Google employees have signed an open letter that Gebrus’s resignation is ethical, especially for blacks and those working at Google’s People of Color across.

Google said last week it was investigating Margaret Mitchell, co-head of ethical AI, for downloading internal documents and sharing them with people outside the company. Mitchell, who criticized Pichai’s response to the diversity issue on Twitter, did not respond to requests for comment.

The alphabetic approach to AI is drawing attention as the conglomerate sponsors internal and external research and is widely recognized as an industry leader in developing new applications for technology, from smart speakers to virtual assistants. In the early days, complex questions have arisen about the growing influence of computer algorithms over a wide range of public and private life.

Google has sought to establish itself as the flag bearer of ethical AI. Pichai said in a statement to a think tank in Brussels last week that history is full of examples of how technology virtues are guaranteed. AI promises tremendous benefits to Europe and the world, but there are real concerns about potential adverse effects.

As Google drives AI advances through acquisitions, management challenges are increasing. In a previously unreported move, Mustafa Suleyman, co-founder of Google’s London-based artificial intelligence division, was stripped of most management responsibilities in late 2019 after complaints of bullying staff. I did.

DeepMind, purchased by Google in 2014, hired an outside law firm to investigate complaints independently. At the end of 2019, Suleyman was transferred to another executive role within Google’s AI team.

In a joint statement, DeepMind and Google confirmed Suleymans’ behavioral investigation and did not reveal what it discovered. According to the statement, as a result of the investigation, Mr. Suleiman conducted professional development training to address his concerns, but this continues and he does not manage a large team. The two companies said they are making valuable contributions to AI policy and regulation as Vice President of Artificial Intelligence Policy in Suleymans’ current role at Google.

In response to a question from The Wall Street Journal, Suleiman said as co-founder of DeepMind, I drove people too hard and sometimes accepted feedback that my management style wasn’t constructive. He added that he explicitly apologized to those affected.

According to current and former employees, Suleiman’s appointment to a high-profile role on Google is partly deep-minded, as is Dean’s tweet welcoming him to his new role on Google. Annoyed the staff.

Dean looks forward to working more closely with you on the tweet.

Mustafa Suleiman depicted here in 2018 has been transferred to another executive role within Google’s AI team. Photo: Marlene Awaad / Bloomberg News

Unlike Google Search, which uses artificial intelligence to reorganize and redisplay existing public information, DeepMind is primarily for health issues, such as processing large amounts of patient data to find new ways to treat illness. I’ve been focusing.

DeepMind struggles to meet financial expectations. The unit lost $ 649 million in 2019, according to a UK submission last month. Google has allowed more than $ 1 billion in loans to the unit over the same period, Filing said.

Google has tried at different times to build broader surveillance of artificial intelligence projects, with varying successes.

DeepMind’s independent review committee, which aims to scrutinize the unit and produce a public annual report, said board members said they had incomplete access to DeepMind’s research and strategic plans. After blaming, it broke up in late 2018.

A few months later, an external AI ethics council created by Google broke up a week later following employee petitions and other protests regarding right-wing board members. A Google spokesman said at the time that the company would find different ways to get outside opinion on these topics.

Google’s artificial intelligence efforts date back at least 10 years, and the region has been an independent division under Dean since 2017. Pichai announced a new structure for the year, stating that AI will be at the heart of the enterprise. Strategy and operations. Advanced computing, also known as machine learning, is threaded throughout the company.

Pedro Domingos, a professor of computer science at the University of Washington, said Google is well aware of many AI-related pitfalls. He remembers in a chat a few years ago that Alphabet CEO John Hennessy explained his greatest fear when the search giant intensified his push in the field.

Domingos said Hennessy said Google would be blamed if other companies had problems with AI.

According to Domingos, Hennessy is one step away from everything that is blown into our faces. Hennessy said he couldn’t remember the details of the conversation, but said Domingos’s memory was probably correct.

In 2015, some black Google users were surprised that the company’s free photo software artificial intelligence technology automatically labeled gorillas, one of the albums of human photos, based on skin color. There was one initial failure when.

Google apologized for the problem and fixed it, publicly doubling its promise to build internal safeguards to ensure that the software was ethically programmed.

The effort will hire researchers such as Gebble, a former co-head of the company’s ethical artificial intelligence team, who has spoken frankly about the limitations of facial recognition software in identifying dark-skinned individuals. That was included.

She was one of hundreds of employees who sometimes did research on AI at academic institutions. Unlike other Google engineers, the AI ​​group acted like a faculty whose mission was to discuss larger issues rather than troubleshooting products.

Reuters later reported that Google began reviewing delicate topics before Gebras departed, asking staff not to take a negative view of the technology in at least three cases. Google declined to comment on it.

Gebru and Dean did not respond to requests for comment on this article.

Domingos said Google’s advances in artificial intelligence have helped create faster, more accurate search results and more relevant ads.

“Google is a soft-boiled egg.”

University of Washington Pedro Domingos

Domingos said that most of Google’s AI-related issues are rooted in the corporate approach of managing staff, adding that science, not ideology, should lead to ethical debates.

He said Google is a soft-boiled egg. Their employees are so spoiled that they feel they have the right to increasingly demand how the company tackles AI and related issues.

Gebrus’ resignation highlights the challenges facing Google’s leadership. As the company says, they can’t even agree on whether she resigned or was fired on vacation.

Write to Rob Copeland at [email protected] and Parmy Olson at [email protected]

