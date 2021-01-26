Phone numbers for Facebook users sold on Telegram: Report





According to a new report, cybercriminals have created a bot that sells access to the mobile numbers of millions of Facebook users via a Telegram messaging app.

According to the motherboard, the bot pulled information from a vast database of phone numbers obtained from Facebook before social networks patched security holes in 2019.

A Telegram support representative told The Post that the bot had been blocked by Tuesday morning. However, it is unknown exactly when it was disabled and how long it was active on the platform.

Anyone who got a bot’s Telegram profile could enter the Facebook ID of the person they were looking for, and the bot would get the corresponding phone number, the outlet reported on Monday. It allegedly works the other way around, when you enter a phone number, the bot gets a matching Facebook ID.

However, according to the report, the problem was that the bot first hid most of the phone numbers and forced the user to pay to see them all. Prices range from $ 20 per credit to $ 5,000 per 10,000 credits, allegedly.

According to Alon Gal of cybersecurity firm Hudson Rock, who discovered the bot about two weeks ago, the unidentified person who created the bot claims to have access to the phone numbers of 533 million Facebook users in dozens of countries. did.

Gal told Motherboard that it’s important for Facebook to notify users of the breach and reduce the chances of being the victim of various hacking and social engineering attempts.

According to Facebook, the data comes from a previous security issue that allowed cyberattackers to use sophisticated software code to match phone numbers to user profiles.

A Facebook spokeswoman emailed The Post that this is out of date. This issue was discovered and fixed in August 2019.

The tech giant added that the Telegram bot didn’t return a match when Facebook tried to match it with new user data.

But that doesn’t help people who linked their phone numbers to their Facebook accounts before the issue was fixed, Motherboard said. Social networks already have more than 1.6 billion active users per day in September 2019.

Bot appeared on Telegram as encrypted messaging services surged in users due to concerns about Facebook changing the privacy policy of its own messaging app, WhatsApp. WhatsApp has postponed policy deployment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos