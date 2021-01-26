Lenovo Laptop Deals: Get IdeaPad Slim 7 for $ 730 and ThinkPad T14s for $ 1,000 or More





Lenovo has significantly reduced the price of all types of laptops, from home IdeaPad Slim 7 to business-class ThinkPad, from two-in-one convertible yoga to high-performance Legion gaming laptops with GeForce RTX graphics. I will. Some models have coupon codes that offer employee discounts, which can be a huge savings.

The flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen8line and previous X1 Carbon Gen7 series models have been significantly reduced in price. You can now get the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen7 for only $ 1,226 or the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen8 for a reasonable $ 1,511. A step back from the X1 carbon line, the ThinkPad T14 sells for $ 900, while the slimmer ThinkPad T14 costs as low as $ 1,000. Lenovo’s new Yoga 7i and 9i two-in-one convertibles are also available with their favorite premium business convertible, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga. High-performance Legion Y540 and Legion 7i gaming laptops are also available for gamers.

Some of these Lenovo transactions require a discount code. These are listed below, but should also appear on the Lenovo page. Now, look up the deals and find your new Lenovo laptop. This page will be updated with all the latest Lenovo deals.

Lenovo

With the code THINK JAN, you can save over $ 1,000 on Lenovo’s flagship ThinkPad. It has a 10th generation Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of solid state drive. The 14-inch display offers Full HD (1,920×1,080 pixels) resolution and is rated for 400 knit brightness.

Lenovo

Lenovo’s ThinkPad T series follows the ThinkPad’s flagship X1 Carbon line in the ThinkPad hierarchy. This ThinkPad T14 model features a 14-inch screen with a 10th generation Core i5 CPU, 16 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of SSD. The display resolution is 1,920×1,080 pixels, but the rated brightness is only 250 nits, which is sufficient for all offices except most sunny offices. You can get it for less than $ 1,000 with codeTHINKDEAL.

Lenovo

The ThinkPad T14s is a slim version of the ThinkPad T14, but not as thin as the flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon. This configuration is significantly discounted with code THINKDEAL and features a 10th generation Core i5 CPU, 8 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of SSD. The 14-inch display features Full HD resolution and 250 knit brightness.

Andrew Hoyle / CNET

Not as thin and light as the flagship X1 Carbon, and with a slightly smaller display, the 13-inch ThinkPad X390 is a rugged laptop built for business. The configuration costs only $ 959, requires no code, and features an 8th generation Core i5, 16 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of SSD. The 13.3-inch display has a resolution of 1,920×1,080 pixels and a brightness of 300 knits.

Joshua Goldman / CNET

Our favorite two-in-one laptop in the business set, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga boasts a wealth of hardware options and security features wrapped in a thin, light aluminum frame. This model offers an 8th generation Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD. ThinkPad Pen Pro is also included. The 14-inch screen features FHD resolution and 400 knit brightness. Read the review of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen4.

Lenovo

According to Lenovo measurements, this 14-inch laptop is only 14.9 mm thick and weighs only 3.1 pounds. It’s as thin and light as a 14-inch laptop. Inside, it has a 10th generation Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD. The 14.1 inch display features Full HD resolution and 300 knit brightness. Save $ 210 with code IDEA DEAL3.

Lenovo’s new midrange two-in-one convertible laptop / tablet is already on sale. It features the same design as the replaced Yoga C740, but internally has an Intel 11th generation CPU update. This sales model features an 11th generation Core i7 chip, 8 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of SSD. Its 14-inch touch display can rotate 360 ​​degrees to tablet mode. The Yoga 7i with the 11th generation Core chip is Intel’s Evo label. In short, laptops are packed with battery life, fast charging, and waking from sleep.

Josh Goldman / CNET

Lenovo’s new premium two-in-one convertible features an 11th generation Intel processor for improved performance and battery life, but the rest of the package conforms to last year’s Yoga C940 script. With an 11th generation Core i5 chip, 8 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of SSD, this 14-inch configuration saves $ 339. Read the review of Lenovo Yoga 9i.

Lenovo

Replace the low-end Legion 5i plastic chassis with all-aluminum smoothness to get the Legion 7i. This discounted configuration with code EmployeePrice8 features a 10th generation Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics. The 15.6-inch FHD display needs to be fast and bright. The refresh rate is 144Hz and the rating is 500 nits.

Lenovo

The Legion Y540 does not have a high-end Legion 7i aluminum chassis, but it is packed with punches inside a molded plastic enclosure. It’s hard to find GeForce RTX graphics cheaper than this sales model, which saves nearly $ 500 with code EmployeePrice1. It has a 9th generation Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics. Storage includes 1TB HDD and 512GB SSD tandem. The 15.6-inch display has a resolution of 1,920×1,080 pixels, a fast refresh rate of 144Hz, and a brightness rating of 300 knits.

Playing now: Look at this: Actually use the first folding screen laptop, Lenovo …

4:29

