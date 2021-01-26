Google’s plan to reduce car traffic and address the homeless at the heart of public feedback





As the city of San Jose and Google move towards transforming downtown cities, residents are cautious about plans to reduce car traffic and address homelessness in the region.

Downtown Councilor Raul Perales of the district, including downtown, hosted a community meeting on Wednesday with the San Jose Diridon Station Area Plan (DSAP) and the Googles Downtown West Project. This is the beginning of the city’s public support for the 2021 plan and the end of an uneasy year for Google.

As someone who spent a lifetime in the city of San Jose, I can definitely say that Im is excited, Perales said. But I’m also nervous.

The latest development of both of these plans was in December, when the Santa Clara County Airport Land Use Commission rejected both DSAP and Google projects, stating that the proposed building height would pose a safety issue. It was.

DSAP Project Manager Jose Ruano explained the details of the proposed DSAP, including higher height limits and a 25% affordable housing goal. Later, Google’s Director of Social Infrastructure, Ricardo Benavidez, and SITELAB Urban Studio’s Laura Crescimano described the features of the 80-acre campus. It includes 4,000 to 5,900 homes that the company plans to build.

A question and answer session followed the presentation, with many residents expressing concerns about transportation, homelessness and evacuation.

Ricardo Benavidez, Google’s Director of Social Infrastructure, summarizes the company’s plans to reach out to the community in the spring of 2021. Screenshot by Sonya Herrera, provided by Google.

A resident named Mike, who lives in downtown, asks Google, and the city wants fewer cars in downtown. He said that even if downtown residents most often use transit, they may need a place to park their car in case they want to travel outside the city.

About half of Google’s employees are currently working alone, according to Benavides, but the company wants to reduce that percentage.

According to Benavides, he believes he can do better because Diridon Station is nearby. We definitely want to be proactive about how employees access the site.

Eric Adrin, station planning manager in San Jose, said the city wasn’t trying to ban cars from downtown.

As the amount of activity increases, it will be impossible for everyone to drive as many as they do today, Eidlin said.

Another resident asked if the city was considering the large number of people traveling by car during the pandemic. Eidlin and other city planners said they believe that increasing car use is a short-term trend.

According to Eidlin, he is aware of the current trends and plans to manage parking demand smarter rather than excluding cars from anything else. There is no infinite space.

Deborah Hudson asked homeless residents who could be drawn to the parks and other green squares featured at DSAP what the city and Google are planning. Rachel Vanderbean, deputy director of housing in San Jose, said the city will use existing programs to deal with homeless people in the area.

Laura Crescimano, Principal of SITELAB Urban Studio, describes one of the parks featured in Google’s Downtown West plan. Screenshot by Sonya Herrera, courtesy of Google and SITELAB Urban Studio.

The company’s downtown plan also includes space for up to 300 hotel rooms and 800 limited-time corporate accommodation units. Rico said the land might be used more often for housing because there is a hotel nearby. Benavides said hotel demand was high before the pandemic and is expected to increase again by the time the project is completed.

Residents Marni Kamzan and Branden Frederick asked if Google’s plans changed during the pandemic in light of the increase in teleworkers. Benavides said the company is making adjustments based on new information, but there remains a need and desire for people to work directly.

According to Benavides, Google expects construction to begin in late 2022 or 2023, with the first phase of construction on Santa Clara Street lasting three to five years.

Most residents spoke at the conference appeared skeptical that the plan would leave ample room for the city’s current residents.

Jennifer Soboleski said she was worried that the 20,000 new jobs hosted on Google’s Downtown West campus could be filled by high-paying technicians who may not currently live in San Jose. It was.

Throughout this process … the top priority is to the people who live here now, with an emphasis on (a) ensuring that the project somehow benefits all current residents. He said he wanted to know.

According to Benavides, Google has presented plans to neighborhood associations throughout San Jose, and the organization may contact the next company. [email protected] Schedule a meeting.

The city will post a video recording of the meeting on the Pererezs Facebook page.

Contact Sonya Herrera[email protected]Or follow @SMHsoftware on Twitter.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos