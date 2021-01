Cyberpunk 2077 Official Remodeling Tool Released on CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red has released a set of official mod tools for Cyberpunk 2077 on PC. The studio will update the tools over time.

The CD Projekt Red development crew has deployed a set of official mod support tools for Cyberpunk 2077 that PC users can access for free. Of course, the PC mods community has already gone too far with its own mods for science fiction titles.

Since the game was digitally launched in retail stores in mid-December, modders have spent Field Day unleashing the potential of Cyberpunk 2077 in bug fixes, improvements to existing features, and much more. For example, one of the notable mods recently uploaded to Nexus Mods allows players to experience the game as a third person. Another mod fixed the game’s frustrating minimap, and yet another -Nexus Mods CITY H4CK- extended Night City’s hacking options. Interestingly, the latter enables options such as unlocking all interactable doors, hacking cars, and switching off countless city devices.

Currently, mods are mixed directly from CD Projekt Red. The studio shared the news on a cyberpunk-only website and informed fans that “official tools and resources” were available to help change and create new experiences. Over time, the tool will receive updates along with other game patches. This is a CDPR effort to ensure compatibility. The mod toolset itself should provide ample freedom to the mod community and open the door to asset swaps, custom content, and more general game modifications.

This support will be available the week after CD Projekt Red releases patch 1.1. Patch 1.1 accidentally introduced a game-breaking glitch in the “Down on the Street” story mission. The studio has since provided a temporary fix for this issue, but no more permanent solution has yet emerged. Still, CD Projekt Red promises to work to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

The company’s development team will also be filled with the next major patch for Cyberpunk 2077 and will be released later next month. With each new update, we expect the collection of patches since the release to fully optimize and stabilize the experience on all platforms. The studio chose to postpone the free DLC release plan as much of the focus of CDPR has shifted to addressing bugs and the like. In addition, next-generation patches will be released later this year.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been released on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S platforms.

Source: Cyberpunk 2077

