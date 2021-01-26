Google’s open source Tilt Brush VR software shuts down internal development





Benzinga

Apple will join a $ 100 billion revenue club when earnings are announced.

Did anyone say $ 100 billion? And then some? Wall Street analysts did. Consensus says Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) joined a rare crowd of businesses with quarterly revenues of over $ 100 billion when it opened its book on Wednesday in the first quarter. Of course, this is AAPL’s record and may have been supported by the new iPhone 12 holiday sale. However, one of the series of fresh peaks recognized by AAPL admits that it was shaken by adversity in many corners. Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri said the good performance in the previous quarter’s report was due to the unparalleled loyalty of our customers. That may or may not be true, but when AAPL reports earnings, investors will also listen to how well AAPL is playing market-share games. According to Morningstar analysts, the pandemic-backed telecommuting trend was AAPL’s game changer, which they believe contributed to the sale of iPads, desktops and laptops. In the first quarter, the iPhone 12 holiday sale could overshadow it. It’s no exaggeration to say that this will get a lot of attention following the Closing Bell on Wednesday afternoon. AAPL has always been in the spotlight as the earnings season begins. Today, AAPL boasts a market capitalization of $ 2.34 trillion and has reached a new high in stock prices, so it seems certain that it will be in the limelight even against AAPL. Host of other high-tech stock earnings results this week. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) will report in the same afternoon. Analysts at Numbers Wall Street expect AAPL’s revenue to grow 12% year-on-year to about $ 103 billion, according to FactSet. However, some companies, such as Loup Ventures, are looking for a much stronger figure of $ 109.5 billion, up 19%. From a earnings perspective, Street has reached a consensus of $ 1.41 per share. Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) also forecasts a high side of consensus, aiming for $ 108.2 billion in revenue and $ 1.50 in earnings per share. In a recent report, Morgan Stanley analysts suggest that recent conversations suggest investors are expecting Apple to announce strong results for the December quarter. We disagree and believe that Apple is likely to report record quarterly earnings and earnings. In our view, the iPhone 12 is Apple’s most successful product launch in the last five years, they said. We’ll talk more about this later. No matter how you look at it, the numbers look solid. Innovation Machine AAPL, like many other companies, stopped providing uncertain guidance on the impact of COVID-19 on sales last year. In March, no one knew what the pandemic’s bounce effect would be, or how long it would last. We don’t know all of that yet, but the city- and state-mandated quarantine and overall fear of being made public helped fast-forward many trends that are already gaining momentum. I understand. Digital transformation has speeded up and AAPL seems to have been in the right position. The iPhone 12 may be the hottest on Wednesday, but remember last quarter when CEO Tim Cook set a record high for Macs and services. He didn’t provide any guidance for the past quarter itself, but suggested double-digit profits for all product categories except the iPhone 12 and thought they would reach single-digit profits. Figure 1: Apples leave an index in the dust. Last year, Apple’s share (AAPLcandlestick) easily surpassed the Nasdaq-100 index (NDXpurple line). Apple stocks surged in 2021, and investors appear to be keen on tomorrow’s first-quarter earnings outlook. Data source: NASDAQ. Chart Source: TD Ameritrade’s thinkorswim platform. For illustration purposes only. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Powerful iPhone 5G Launch Despite all the happy stories about Q4 sales, iPhone sales were lower than expected, offsetting delight and sharing in the first few days after the October earnings announcement. Was reduced by nearly 6%. Since then, they have recovered. AAPL reported fourth-quarter iPhone sales of $ 26.4 billion, below Street’s forecast of $ 27.73 billion. Much of that shortfall was due to AAPL’s decision to push the iPhone 12 launch this latest quarter. The move that many believe may have led consumers to wait for an upgrade before making a purchase. At the time, some analysts said the move to 5G could be a tailwind for the iPhone 12 with promotional and subscription service bundles. That, coupled with the upcoming important holiday shopping season, could lead to a quick start for new mobile phones. See now if they were right. Analysts are largely bullish on iPhone sales forecasts, and some say iPhone sales could have been boosted by about $ 4 billion from the third quarter to the December quarter. The street consensus was finally $ 59.58 billion, up 6% year-on-year. But Loup Ventures thinks it’s conservative. It aims to increase sales by 16% year-on-year to $ 64.9 billion, jumping to 59% of total sales compared to 50% of normal iPhone sales. It’s unclear if that’s the case, but if so, it will reverse the trend of iPhones falling below AAPL’s total revenue in recent years. The company has emphasized the growth of its services. It was only two years since January 2019 that Cook sent a letter to AAPL investors warning of a lack of earnings in the first quarter, partly due to sluggish iPhone sales in China. How things have changed. Third-party consensus analysts estimate that AAPL revenue and optional activity AAPL is expected to increase adjusted EPS from $ 1.25 in the year-ago quarter to $ 1.41. Revenue is projected to increase 16.4% from a year ago to $ 103.01 billion. According to the Market Maker Move indicator on the thinkorswim platform, the options market was priced at 6.2% expected stock price fluctuations in either direction before and after the earnings release. Looking at the expiration date of the option on January 29th, the puts are active on 125 and 135 strikes. However, it was diminished by the activity on the upside mass calls on 145 and 150 strikes. Implied volatility is in the 34th percentile as of Tuesday morning. Note: Call options represent, but are not obligatory, the right to purchase the underlying security at a given price over a set period of time. Put options represent, but are not obligatory, the right to sell the underlying security at a given price over a set period of time. Homework and its Tools Last year, the phenomenon of homework and homework boosted Mac and iPad sales, and analysts widely expect this trend to continue into the first quarter. Many bells and whistles have been added to the new iPad and iPad Air, and new computers with AAPL custom M1 chips instead of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) chips are also on the market. AAPL is also reportedly working on the new iPad Pro, which will be released in mid-March. It’s also Wall Street that AAPL may have patented a new version of the Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro. Given Cook’s comment on the launch period for the most prolific products, analysts are broadly expecting other new products to come online. The MacBook Air update is one of those possible developments. AAPL is working on a thinner and lighter version of the MacBook Air, Bloomberg reported late last week, citing people with knowledge of the issue. Analysts said they would like to know if the release scheduled for the second half of this year is going well. Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co. Analysts expect AAPL to shed light on several new products and services, including $ 549 AirPods Max over-the-ear headphones sales, Apple Fitness + subscriptions, and how to bundle services. .. Discount together. In our view, Apple’s portfolio is in an unprecedented position for the recent holiday season, and product and service updates position Planet Apple well in 2021, the team writes. And far more AAPL revenue is magnets beyond products. Other factors that underscore corporate progress range from privacy concerns to app developer fees, government intervention, and the economy as a whole. AAPL has done a lot to address many of these issues, but it tends to introduce fresh crops quarterly. For example, in November AAPL announced that it would sell software through the App Store and cut the fees charged to small developers with sales of less than $ 1 million in half. AAPL’s initial 30% take has long fueled complaints from developers, users, and government about its dominance in the digital world. The 15% price cut has eased some, but not all, stakeholders, and analysts want the company to address how price cuts are unfolding in the first few weeks. Another question for profits is AAPL’s cash position. At the end of the fourth quarter, the company had total cash of approximately $ 192 billion, liabilities of approximately $ 112 billion and cash of just over $ 79 billion. AAPL has returned nearly $ 22 billion to shareholders in the form of repurchases and dividends. According to Loup Ventures, investors can look forward to more and expect an additional $ 73 billion to be returned in the coming years. TD Ameritrade commentary for educational purposes only. Member SIPC. Options carry risks and are not suitable for all investors. Read the features and risks of standardized options. Photo by Trac Vu of Unsplash See details of Benninga Click here for options trading from Benzinga Boeing Earnings Ahead. com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. all rights reserved.

