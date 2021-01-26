Sony a1 marries 50MP capture and stack sensor technology





Sony has long been a class leader in mirrorless camera technology. Along the way, he made many firsts and praises. This brings back the first full-frame camera that combines high-speed Raw imaging and autofocus (up to 30 fps) with one of the most pixel-dense sensors available at 50MP resolution.

The new model, the Alpha 1 (abbreviated as a1), looks just like any other Sony. It works with the same E-mount lenses as other lenses in the a7 and a9 families and looks similar.

The body design is based on the a9II and there are some minor differences in some places, but current system owners can consider upgrading without having to worry about learning how to handle the new body.

50MP stack sensor

The difference is inside. The a1 is equipped with a completely new sensor. Sharing StackedBSI CMOS technology, the a9 can capture photos quietly, without power outages, at more than double the resolution (50MP). To provide a clear view from the sensor, Sony has improved the EVF’s resolution and size (9.4 million dots, Magnification 0.9x) and improved the refresh rate to 240fps.

Sony a1 (Image: Sony)

Despite the increased pixel density, the a1 sensor reads faster than the a9 and a9II chips. The a9 was Sony’s first attempt at a full frame stack sensor. This places memory directly on the chip to improve read speed and is essential for raw capture at extreme frame rates.

Using a1 will move data 50% faster, increasing the capture rate of the top 20fps of the a9II to 30fps here. But higher bar straights are not the only advantage. The camera tracks the subject more accurately, polls the autofocus system 120 times per second, and uses a distortion-free silent electronic shutter to reduce skew effects for tricky things like baseball bats and golf club swings. You can capture the subject.

Also, the electronic shutter will be a little more convenient. For full-frame imaging, you can now use an electronic shutter with a flash at a shutter speed as fast as 1/200 second. With a mechanical shutter, the a1 supports 1/400 second sync, competes with medium format leaf shutter lenses, and allows shots to rattle at 10fps.

Sony a1 (Image: Sony)

The flash can also be used in multi-shot mode. Multi-shot relies on an electronic shutter to shift the sensor very accurately between exposures, sample colors in a 199MP image more effectively, and eliminate vibrations during capture. With a1, you can use a strobe to illuminate these scenes yourself.

High-speed media is required to move large amounts of data. a1 contains two memory card slots. Each supports either UHS-II SDXC or CFexpress Type A memory cards. When working at 30 fps, Sony says you can expect 165 JPGs or 155 compressed raw images before the buffer is full. This is enough for an action of 5 seconds or more. For many subjects, there is an option to set a slower speed (5, 10, 15, or 20 fps), but 30 fps is overkill.

Silently connected

Many people consider the a1 to be an electronic shutter camera. Quiet operation is a plus for photojournalist, wildlife professionals and event photographers, and taking pictures without a power outage makes it a little easier to track moving athletes and flying birds. .. Big clicks don’t scare elk, and they don’t add that voice to the dissonance of shutter clicks at press conferences.

Sony a1 (Image: Sony)

The Sony a9 II already includes the most effective tracking autofocus system. It can persistently track the subject and lock the face and eyes of human, dog and cat subjects.

At a1, Sony has tweaked autofocus performance, but hasn’t made any breakthroughs. It is promised to be even more effective than the surprisingly good a9II. Tracking in and out, a feature required by sports photographers, has become easier, and bird’s eye detection has been added to please ornithologists.

But being able to do all this at 30fps, while a1 promises to keep the subject focused on every shot, is not a small result. How good the hit rate is requires real testing, but you’ll rarely be disappointed with the a9 or a9II in the field. To make electronic devices more convenient, Sony has added an anti-flicker mode. This allows you to fine-tune the shutter speed to avoid unwanted banding effects when shooting under artificial light or near digital signage.

Sony a1 (Image: Sony)

Like its predecessor, the a1, the a1 is definitely in the hands of professional photographers, with some features built for them. Sony has focused on making the a1 a connected camera. It includes dual-band 802.11ac 2×2 MIMO Wi-Fi, double-speed promised technology, and an Ethernet port for wire transfers.

Photographers working at news agencies can use either interface to transfer photos via FTP. You can also use 5G support by connecting your Xperia Pro smartphone via USB-C. Sony looks forward to the day when the stadium is full of people and everyone has their smartphones in their pockets to block the radio waves. Xperia Pro’s 5Gmm Wave Modem may work where previous wireless technology was scattered.

Record 8K and 4K video

The a9 and a9 II are still image first cameras, they offer very good 4K, but they don’t have a flat color profile and 10-bit recording. The a1 is a much better example of a hybrid camera, incorporating as much as a still image feature into a video toolkit.

The ability to grab a headline is 8K. Although not the first full-frame camera to support this, Sony promises that the a1 will not be subject to the same recording time limits as last year’s 8K-capable Canon EOS R5. There is no active cooling here, but with a heatsink, Sony promises 30 minutes of continuous capture at up to 8K30 or 4K60.

Including 8K is good news for the future, but more videographers will see a1 and record today’s 4K TV footage. It can increase the slow motion frame rate to 120fps and offers both full frame and Super 35mm recording formats.

Internal recording has been improved to 10-bit quality, and a clean 16-bit output is available via a full-sized HDMI port. If you are working in 8K, you can record to SDXC or CFexpress media using 4: 2: 0 color sampling. Dropping to 4K adds support for All-Intra compression and improves quality to 10-bit 4: 2: 2.

Xperia Pro connects via HDMI for live streaming (Image: Sony)

Having extra color data is important for cinematographers. The a1 supports several different cinema profiles, including S-Log3, HLG for HDR, and S-Cinetone. These formats are recorded with lower contrast and saturation for more flexible color grading. In the latter case, you’ll need to connect Xperia Pro, but you can also use standard profiles to shoot video for easier sharing and livestreaming.

Price and stock status

Sony is pricing the a1 at the same level as its competitors’ flagship SLRs, with a console-only configuration for $ 6,499.99, with shipments scheduled to begin in March. Canadian customers will have to pay more for $ 8,499.99.

