Hitman developers share new details on Project 007 games





Hitman developer IO Interactive has revealed that they will not use the previous actors for James Bond in Project 007, but will create their own.

At the end of 2020, IO Interactive announced that it would tentatively develop a new James Bond game titled Project 007. The company released Hitman 3 and received almost unanimous praise, including a Hitman 3 review. I’m ready to talk a little more about spy games. Project 007 is still quite far away, but this new information provides players with a good idea of ​​IO Interactive’s approach to the long-awaited title.

Bond begins with the Nintendo 64 GoldenEye 007 and has a remarkable legacy in the game. The 007 series was almost an integral part of the PS2 / Xbox owner’s library with games such as Nightfire, Everything, and Nothing. By the time Daniel Craig was introduced as James Bond in the movie series, the quality of the 007 game began to decline, and the then publisher Activision gradually lost interest in increasing entry since 2012. It was. Many have begun to wonder if there is an IP ever. I’m back in the game and now I’m finally back with the original origin story.

Related: Does 007’s new game have Hitman’s Fiber Wire?

In an interview with Danish outlet DR (via The Gamer), IO Interactive director Hakan Abrac provided insights into the direction IOI is taking in Project 007. The studio creates a whole new original story and is not based on the Bond version. One of the actors who has played the character before. Only one game has been announced, but IO wants to squeeze the entire trilogy out of IP. To fit the scope and size required by Project 007, IO Interactive hopes to double the size of the team in the next few years. “Today we [have] 200 employees and I [have] Over 400 employees in the next few years. So there is no doubt that the bond agreement means an insane amount for us. “

After seeing what IO was able to achieve with just 200 people in Hitman 3, Project 007 is likely. By the way, a studio like Naughty Dog has about 500 employees. Larger and more talented teams can actually come together to create something big and special for Bond IP.

It’s unclear if Project 007 will be as momentary action as FPS as Hitman, but with a vision and a valuable pitch to justify investing in studio growth, they’re the modern Hitman series. By giving them free governance to build their own bond, separated from the story and release date of the film, IO has the creative freedom needed to create something special. “No Time to Die” is Daniel Craig’s last Bond movie, with multiple delays, so it’s possible that there will be no additional movies for a long time anyway. You Only Live Twice can succeed on its own, without having to be tied to a movie release schedule, synopsis, or actor.

Next: Outrageous 007 Gadget James Bond’s new game available

Project 007 will be released on PC, Xbox Series X / S, PlayStation 5, and cloud-based services.

Source: DR (viaThe Gamer)

All 3D Zelda games ranked from worst to highest

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos