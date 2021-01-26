Where the dead cells are in 2021





Screenshot: Motion Twin

It is no exaggeration to say that dead cells are more alive than ever before. First released for PC and console in 2018, the excellent side-scrolling roguelike game casts you as a resurrected soldier. Use a randomly selected weapon. Use this to kill randomly generated enemies as you roll through a randomly generated biome. Its fun and chaotic.

Developer Motion Twin continues to bring the game to life by releasing a stable set of additional content and diversifying the platforms on which it can be played. Today, the latest expansion pack, Fatal Falls, is released. This is $ 5 downloadable content that adds new areas, new weapons, and new bosses to the game. If you ask me, there’s a good reason to play.

looks fun. Where can I play?

Dead Cells was initially available on Switch, PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Nowadays, both Android and iPhone players have mobile versions. This is also part of the Game Pass library and can be streamed on PS Now (well, next week). Like Fortnite and Minecraft, Dead Cells are virtually everywhere. Personally, I like it on Switch.

How about those extensions?

Over the years, Motion Twin and its Dead Cells-focused label, Evil Empire, have released three major extensions to the game. they are:

Rise of the Giant: It’s free, it adds a stage called Cavern to the game, and you can take on a new boss called Giant.

Bad Seed: Last year’s extension, Bad Seed DLC, added two new biomes, a dilapidated arboretum and an exiled Moras. These serve as alternative routes for Stage 2 (the accused toxic sewer promenade) and Stage 3 (Lampert, Ancient Sewer, Ossuary), and boss battles with a giant 90-eyed monster called Mamatic It culminates in. Concierge game boss. Anyway, it’s a great way to rock the early segments of your run. $ 5.

Deadly Waterfall: Today’s deadly waterfall expansion also adds two biomes. The first Fractured Shrines are intended to serve as an alternative to the Stilt Village and Slumbering areas. The second, Undying Shore, diverts the player from the Clock tower and the absolutely horrifying Forgotten Sepulcher area. It culminates in a boss battle on a stage called the Mausoleum. (Everyone who hates that frustrating match against the timekeeper will be happy!) This is also $ 5.

Following the expansion, there are more than 20 biomes. When both extensions are downloaded, the execution of the procedurally generated biome will be much more diverse than in the base version.

How about the story?

The story of Dead Cells is not nonsense. That was just extremely reduced. You play as a bodyless entity known as Beheaded. Your goal is to escape from prison, which is done by overtaking a headless body at the beginning of each run. The whole world is suffering from a vague illness called fatigue, which seems to have revived a bunch of corpses into monsters of various sizes and strengths. When you die, you take over another headless body in the starting area.

The Rise of the Giant added fun wrinkles to the comprehensive plot by revealing that all cells acquired in exchange for new equipment would be passed to the collector, and the power turned out to be very bad for the game. did. Apparently, the collector was working on fatigue, a panacea treatment, but in the process made himself angry. He can only be reached if 5 boss stem cells are active. This is a laughingly difficult task that I didn’t even think of working on.

Boss stem cells

These small globules of blood (?) Are a dead cell approach to difficulty levels. You can activate them in the starting chamber. Each has significantly more challenges than the last, and each difficulty must be cleared before the next unlock.

At the end of the day, you play Dead Cells for smooth combat, a tight platform, a fascinating sensation of gradual progress, stunning pixel art, or its deliciously crispy sound design. For better or for worse, the story is in the margin.

So should I play?

Yes! go! go! go! Dead cells are still breaking the rules. I heard it first here.

