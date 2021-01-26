Microsoft has made enough money to pay twice for the acquisition of Bethesda in the last three months





The Xbox business is booming. Microsoft reported second-quarter 2021 revenue, and the report, like other game publishers, shows how high Microsoft’s gaming division is now, partly due to increased spending on games by COVID. It contains some new numbers that indicate if you are there. -19.

This is the first revenue release from Microsoft since the launch of the Xbox Series X | S Console in November. The release of these systems increased overall Xbox hardware sales by 86%.

Without the shortage of products, hardware revenue could have been higher. Analyst Daniel Ahmad said he believed that the Xbox Series X | S console didn’t move more units sooner than the Xbox One in the same time frame. “This is also reflected in global sales data, which seems to be primarily due to production,” he writes.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer apologized for the out-of-stock and promised that Microsoft was trying to restock as soon as possible. Check out GameSpot’s Xbox Series X | S Replenishment Guide for more information on how to get your next generation Xbox.

Meanwhile, content and service revenue increased by 40%. This rise was driven in part by third-party game sales (Microsoft got cuts for all games sold on Xbox), Game Pass subscriptions, and first-party game sales.

In total, Xbox revenue increased 51% compared to the same quarter last year.

Microsoft didn’t share a particular number of Xbox console sales (it’s not unusual because Microsoft no longer does this). It also does not provide updates for Xbox Game Pass subscribers or Xbox Live users. Again, this is Microsoft’s standard practice, and in the past these numbers were hidden in revenue reports.

Microsoft is a giant, one of the largest companies on the planet, and in all business units, Microsoft generated $ 43.1 billion in revenue (+ 17%) during this period and $ 15.5 billion (+ 33). %) Made a profit. As social media people point out, a $ 15.5 billion profit is enough to double the $ 7.5 billion acquisition of ZeniMax.

Of course, the acquisition business is more complex than just the dollar, and Microsoft isn’t just stepping into banks and withdrawing $ 7.5 billion to acquire ZeniMax. But in dollars alone, $ 15.5 billion would cover two ZeniMax acquisitions of $ 7.5 billion.

Microsoft will hold a phone call to discuss these results at 2:30 pm Pacific Standard Time. Check GameSpot again for more information.

