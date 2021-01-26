Same content in different formats is not duplicated





John Mueller of Google states that the same content published in different formats, such as videos and blog posts, is not considered duplicate content.

Site owners can safely reuse videos as articles, for example, without having to worry about Google seeing the two contents as the same thing.

Duplicate content may not even be as big a problem as site owners and SEO, Mueller explains.

This topic was featured during the Google Search Central business hours stream on January 22nd. A question was sent by the site owner who runs the YouTube channel. They note that when a blog post is reused as a video, it tends not to be ranked on Google.

Site owners want to know if it’s harmful to use the same text from a video blog post.

The questions sent are:

“I have a YouTube channel with 9,000 subscribers and I also have a blog. Sometimes I write blog posts and use the same text that creates YouTube videos. Google makes videos Is this content duplicated for your understanding?

This is because my two blog posts have been crawled but not ranked by Google. If you put a direct link to Google Search, it’s not there. Other blog posts without video are ranked fine. Is it useful for using legitimate tags, deleting blog posts, or deleting videos? “

Google usually advises you not to publish the same content. Is this true if one is a video and the other is an article?

This is Mueller’s reaction.

Google John Mueller on Duplicate Content

Google can’t do text analysis on a video and then map the text to a web page. If the video repeats what is written in the blog post word for word, they are considered different content, Mueller says.

Similar content presented in different formats is not considered duplicate content. Google makes this distinction because searchers may be looking for different things at different times.

Some people go to Google to read articles, others want to watch videos. Google repeats the same content and didn’t choose to display one on top of the other.

Mueller encourages the diversion of content in this way, and states that site owners need to continue to do so.

“First do a text analysis of the videos and then don’t map them to a web page. If your video has the same content as your blog post, it’s still something different. What people are Sometimes I go to Google for the purpose of reading, and sometimes I go to Google for the purpose of seeing or hearing something, but they are completely different.

The text in this video isn’t exactly the same as the blog post, so either don’t show either, or just show one. So if you have a video that matches your blog post, that’s perfectly fine.

This is a great way to disseminate information across different channels. I will never stop it. I don’t delete videos or blog posts. If a blog post isn’t ranked by Google, it’s very specific to the blog post, not the combination of video blog posts. “

Go back to the first question that is relevant to a particular indexed blog post and not to other blog posts.

The site owner says that the blog posts that have been converted to video are not ranked by Google. why?

Mueller says that videos and articles that share the same content have nothing to do with it. He added that if Google detected duplicate content on the website, it wouldn’t be a big deal.

“Also, for duplicate content, if the same content on your website is in text format and is clearly duplicate content, select one of the versions to display in Google Search.

It’s not true to say, “This website has some duplicate content. Google doesn’t show it at all.”

Rather, he says: “There are two versions here. Select one of these to see and the other not.”

This means that recognizing duplicate content is not the end of the world. It’s our problem to say that we don’t want users to see the same thing over and over again in search results. So we choose one and show it. “

Listen to the full question and answer in the video below.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

