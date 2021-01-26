Google’s Tilt Brush has an ax, but it will survive as an open source project





Google has finished developing one of its most famous VR applications, the virtual reality painting app Tilt Brush, and will open source it. Tilt Brush was acquired by Google in 2015 after the launch of the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift, and was soon incorporated into larger VR plans such as Google Cardboard and Daydream headsets.

The main feature of Tilt Brushs is 3D painting in VR, but the app received an interesting update during his tenure at Google. It includes an open source toolkit that provides multiplayer support and the ability to export Tilt Brush drawings for use in animations. With this latest announcement, its development is nearing its end, and future support for Tilt Brush is in the hands of the community still using it.

The Tilt Brushs code is now accessible on GitHub, but according to Google, some features had to be removed from the open source release due to licensing restrictions. If you want to tinker with the open source Tilt Brush, the company provides detailed instructions on how to rebuild the missing features in your app. In addition, Tilt Brush will continue to be available for download on all major VR app stores.

Tilt Brush is the latest in a series of obsolete Google VR projects. Daydream VR headsets were discontinued before and after the launch of Pixel 4, Google Cardboard received a similar open source postponement in 2019, Jump cameras and video services became 86 that same year, VR field trip software Expeditions 2020 Sunset. Its surviving projects include VR versions of YouTube and Google Earth, as well as game development studio Owlchemy Labs.

Google and the Alphabet are no strangers to killing former loved ones and other people’s current loved ones. (Loon is none other than Loon for the weird and exciting projects that have recently ended.) But migrating things to open source seems like a meaningful compromise for those who use these products every day. .. Without Google’s resources, Tilt Brush’s next thing is still a long way off, but it’s great that the graveyard has escaped the new tombstone.

