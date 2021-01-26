Unfortunately Google’s seamless update on Galaxy S21 is not supported





Anyone interested in the new Galaxy S21 should be aware that it lacks useful features. Google’s seamless update on Galaxy S21 is not supported. Well, this may seem like a big deal, and in a grand plan of things, it’s not. New owners of Samsung’s latest devices will get updates, but failure to support this will be inefficient.

According to Android Central in July 2020, Google seemed to require seamless updates on all Android 11 smartphones. However, Samsung’s new flagship does not support this feature. This feature is intended to make updates more seamless and to allow users to continue using their phone while it is being updated.

TrebleInfo and TrebleCheck suggest that new devices do not support seamless updates. Treble was introduced by Google as an easy way to update.

The seamless update feature installs updates in the background using A / B partitions. As a result, users can update their devices while using them. Basically, the update is installed on a partition that is not currently in use by the user. When complete, the update will be installed in the background.

There is no Google seamless update for the Galaxy S21.

In addition, the seamless update process reduces the risk of data corruption. Google seems to have decided to change its mind about making seamless updates mandatory.

Some users may think that seamless update exclusion may not be a big issue, but in large schemes it isn’t. However, for those who use mobile phones, this is definitely a useful feature. As many users know, the process of updating a device without seamless updates can be painful.

After downloading a new update, the user will need to reset the device. After resetting the device, start the process of installing new updates. Depending on the size of the update, the user’s device may go down for a long time during the update. Again, this may not seem like much. But for flagship devices, I think it’s included.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 could have all the best specs, including a Snapdragon 888, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a great camera. However, Google’s seamless update on the Galaxy S21 is not yet supported. Hopefully Samsung will bring this to future devices so that users don’t have to stare at Android while installing the update.

That’s probably what happened. https://t.co/F1ZlvsOU9B

The original claim is based on comments left by Google employees on AOSP Merrit before the Android 11 CDD was completed / released. So they planned to request it (and the leaked draft I saw said it was), but returned it.

Michael Rahman (@MishaalRahman) January 24, 2021

