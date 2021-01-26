Google’s most popular iPhone app has been weeks old without mandatory privacy labels or updates





Three weeks after Google promised to add Apple’s mandatory app privacy label soon this week, major apps such as Gmail, search, photos, documents, and YouTube are unlabeled.

I had some questions about whether Google intentionally updated the app to avoid the label, so I checked all the Google apps in the iOS App Store to see if they were updated. ..

Some apps include the following: Twelve apps have the iOS privacy label, but they may not be as recognizable as YouTube or Gmail.

Stadia Google Translate Google Authenticator Google Play Movie and TV Google Classroom Google Fiber Google Fiber TV Wear OS Onduo for Diabetes Project Baseline Google Smart Lock Motion Stills-GIF, Collage

Clicking on the privacy label seems to make sense. Some apps, such as Google Authenticator, don’t capture a lot of information, but Google Translate and Classroom have a good list of privacy notices.

Again, this doesn’t necessarily mean that Google is getting all the information just by opening the app. The privacy label shows everything the app might capture, depending on the features you use. You may need to scroll through the list a bit, but it doesn’t look like an infinite list like Facebook.

Authenticator privacy information fits on one screen.

Google promised to start adding privacy labels to apps on the App Store some time ago. They have been added to Google Translate. pic.twitter.com/aC4jhExywM

Mitchell (@strawberrywell) January 26, 2021

However, there are some strange points. Motion Stills-GIF, Collage is an app that hasn’t been updated for 3 years, but has a privacy label. It’s no exaggeration to say that this wasn’t the app we were thinking of when Google promised to launch them.

The privacy label of the app that hasn’t been updated for 3 years.

Apple released these privacy labels on December 14, and companies like Google can’t update their apps without first adding these privacy labels. So, anyone who noticed that Google stopped updating the app speculated that it might not be necessary to acknowledge the amount of data it’s collecting.

However, Google denies that it has explicitly told TechCrunch that it hasn’t put an update on hold and promises to add a label when it’s ready for an update. The company reiterated its promise in a privacy-focused blog post on January 12.

As Google’s iOS app is updated with new features or bugs are fixed, the list of app pages with privacy details for the new app will be updated. These labels represent the largest category of data that can be collected. That is, if you want to use all the features and services available in your app.

They are unfolding. Anyway, it’s not clear when Google will update its most popular apps.







